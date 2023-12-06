Katie Flood Reveals What Happened When She Met Tom Schwartz's Ex-Wife Katie Maloney Post-Hookup

Watch : Tom Schwartz Opens Up About His 'Winter House' Romance

Two Katie Maries walk into a hotel and...the rest is Bravo history.

Katie Flood recently revealed that months after hooking up with Tom Schwartz while filming Winter House earlier this year, she had a run-in with the Vanderpump Rules star's ex-wife Katie Maloney.

"Katie was actually one of the first people I met at BravoCon," the Below Deck Mediterranean alum shared on Watch What Happens Live Dec. 5. "It was when we were checking into our hotel because we were all staying at the same hotel. It was a very brief, 'Hello, nice to meet you.' Very civil."

When host Andy Cohen asked the reality star if Maloney knew who she was when they first met, Flood replied, "I assumed so. I'm sure she definitely knows who I am now."

But despite their shared romantic history with Schwartz, Flood reassured Bravo fans their encounter last month in Las Vegas actually wasn't awkward at all.

"It was very brief," the 31-year-old added. "I wish I could give you more tea than that, and then we didn't cross paths again."