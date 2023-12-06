Katie Flood Reveals What Happened When She Met Tom Schwartz's Ex-Wife Katie Maloney Post-Hookup

Two Katie Maries walk into a hotel and...the rest is Bravo history.
Katie Flood recently revealed that months after hooking up with Tom Schwartz while filming Winter House earlier this year, she had a run-in with the Vanderpump Rules star's ex-wife Katie Maloney.
"Katie was actually one of the first people I met at BravoCon," the Below Deck Mediterranean alum shared on Watch What Happens Live Dec. 5. "It was when we were checking into our hotel because we were all staying at the same hotel. It was a very brief, 'Hello, nice to meet you.' Very civil."
When host Andy Cohen asked the reality star if Maloney knew who she was when they first met, Flood replied, "I assumed so. I'm sure she definitely knows who I am now."
But despite their shared romantic history with Schwartz, Flood reassured Bravo fans their encounter last month in Las Vegas actually wasn't awkward at all.
"It was very brief," the 31-year-old added. "I wish I could give you more tea than that, and then we didn't cross paths again."
As for where Flood and Schwartz stand today nine months after their casual romance?
"We're definitely friends," she explained. "We have a very flirtatious and cheeky relationship. I will say I'm very happy we managed to keep it really light."
When it comes to what attracted the Bravo star to the TomTom co-owner, she noted, "He has a lot of genuine qualities about him. I know sometimes he does some questionable things, but I think it's just his execution. He has a good heart and he just wants to make everybody happy."
"I adore Schwartz, I love him," she continued. "I think he's amazing and I'll really only have good things to say."
Flood's admission comes two weeks after Schwartz revealed what Maloney really thought of his latest onscreen fling.
"She was very supportive," he told E! News Nov. 21. "Somewhere in the back of my mind I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I'd had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year. And again a very healthy, amicable separation."
Winter House airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to relive every epic moment from BravoCon 2023.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)