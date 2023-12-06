The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's Kim Rhodes Says Dylan Sprouse Refused to Say Fat Joke on Set

Kim Rhodes is sharing how her TV sons Dylan and Cole Sprouse had her back.
The actress recalled how the twins stood up for her while they were working on their Disney Channel show from the aughts The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
For instance, one of the times Kim—who played Carey Martin, mom to the Sprouse brothers' characters Zack and Cody Martin—said Dylan came to her defense was when she was pregnant.
"Of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes," she noted on a November episode of the Back to the Best podcast. "One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue. So, he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it."
The 54-year-old said Dylan skipped the line again when they were filming in front of a studio audience and that an unnamed executive producer then interrupted the scene.
The executive producer "goes, 'Cut! Dylan, say the line,'" Kim said. "And [Dylan] goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.'"
And to this day, she appreciates him speaking up.
"That's my little man," Kim added about Dylan before also giving a shout-out to Cole. "They're both my little men."
In fact, Kim said the actors "defended me all the way through" and detailed another time Dylan and Cole were by her side. She said they called out a "well-meaning person who took their job very—possibly a little too—seriously" after the unidentified individual scolded her for swearing.
"It was one of my earliest experiences with Dylan and Cole when I was like, 'Oh we're gonna be good,'" Kim shared. "I said something, and this individual held up the swear jar and shook their finger at me. I'm crumbling inside. I just assume anybody who isn't me has the power to tell me what I should be doing. And Cole goes, 'We've worked with Adam Sandler.' And Dylan goes, 'Yeah, we've heard 'em all already. I think she's fine.'"
And she said she wasn't the only one Dylan and Cole looked out for.
"They both were very protective of everyone on set," Kim added. "It wasn't just me."
E! News has reached out to Disney for comment but has yet to hear back.
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody—which was a sitcom about twin brothers living at a hotel—ran from 2005 to 2008 and led to the spinoff series The Suite Life on Deck and the film The Suite Life Movie.
To read facts about the show you may not know, keep reading.