The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's Kim Rhodes Says Dylan Sprouse Refused to Say Fat Joke on Set

Watch : Dylan Sprouse "Body-Shamed" on Suite Life Set?

Kim Rhodes is sharing how her TV sons Dylan and Cole Sprouse had her back.

The actress recalled how the twins stood up for her while they were working on their Disney Channel show from the aughts The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

For instance, one of the times Kim—who played Carey Martin, mom to the Sprouse brothers' characters Zack and Cody Martin—said Dylan came to her defense was when she was pregnant.

"Of course the show dealt with it by making fat jokes," she noted on a November episode of the Back to the Best podcast. "One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue. So, he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it."

The 54-year-old said Dylan skipped the line again when they were filming in front of a studio audience and that an unnamed executive producer then interrupted the scene.

The executive producer "goes, 'Cut! Dylan, say the line,'" Kim said. "And [Dylan] goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.'"