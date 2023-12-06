Ariana Madix Is Headed to Broadway: All the Details on Her Iconic Next Role

Get jazzed, because Ariana Madix is about to make her Broadway debut.
Hot off the heels of her impressive stint on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, the Vanderpump Rules star will be playing Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago next year, the long-running musical announced Dec. 6.
Madix will play a limited engagement beginning Jan. 29, 2024 through March 24, 2024 at New York City's Ambassador Theatre.
"It's just the biggest dream come true," the 38-year-old said of her casting on Live with Kelly and Mark. "I cannot believe this is real life. I'm going to cry."
Madix joins an impressive list of Bravolebrities who have previously taken on the role of the murderous ingenue. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have both played Roxie on the Great White Way, as have famous faces like Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson and Pamela Anderson.
Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss and NeNe Leakes have both stepped into the character of Matron "Mama" Morton on Broadway.
Madix recently became a fan favorite on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, even becoming a finalist with partner Pasha Pashkov. However, the reality star just missed out on winning the mirror ball trophy as competitor Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy were named the champions of season 32 during the Dec. 5 finale.
Nonetheless, all those hours of practice in the dance studio will certainly come in handy when Madix takes to the stage next year.
"It's been amazing," she told E! News of her experience on the ABC competition series in October. "I would say it is a lot of hard work, but it is so rewarding. It's my favorite thing I've ever done."
