Hilarie Burton Says Sophia Bush Was "The Pretty One" in One Tree Hill "Marching Order"

Watch : Hilarie Burton Morgan Talks FUN Moments From One Tree Hill

Hilarie Burton doesn't want to be anything other than herself.

However, the One Tree Hill alum opened up about her time filming the early aughts drama, sharing that she was made to feel her costar (and IRL BFF) Sophia Bush was considered the most attractive in the cast.

"I think part of the toxicity of the early 2000s," Hilarie said during an appearance on the Dec. 6 episode of Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera SiriusXM podcast, "where I worked on a show where there were a number of girls and it was very clear that I wasn't the pretty one. That was just the marching order."

She continued, "Sophia Bush was the pretty one, and she is, but it relieved me of the weight of having to try to live up to that, and so I always got to be the snarky one. I got to be the funny one. I got to be all these other labels that don't require as much maintenance."

In fact, the 41-year-old said that this sensation went beyond her time on OTH, and instead followed her around her early career.