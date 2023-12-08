Every Crazy Pop Culture Event You Forgot Happened in 2023

Ahem, Alexa, play "My Favorite Things" because we've got some recapping to do.
Prince Harry's candor and Prince Louis' faces. Phoenix and London and Rocky and Riot. Swift and her squad making sports interesting. (Relax, dads, Brads and Chads, we're joking.) These are a few of our favorite things that took place in 2023.
And if you kinda forgot that all of this happened this year, well, we're here to help.
While there's been a lot of talk as of late about Taylor Swift dating the boy on the football team (again, kidding, all respect to Catching Kelce legend Travis Kelce), it's easy to forget that we were enchanted by a whole slew of other stories before the power couple teamed up.
Like the time a cockroach pulled focus from Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and every other immaculately dressed star on the Met Gala steps. Or when Rihanna won the Super Bowl by not just playing a 13-minute medley of her favorite hits, but also using the opportunity to let us know that she was three months pregnant while doing so.
Then there's the Scandoval of it all.
Yep, that was this year. And wouldn't we just be the biggest worm with a mustache if we let you ring in 2024 without properly bidding adieu to everything that took place the past 12 months. So raise your glasses high and remember these really are the best days of our lives, what with Kourtney Kardashian announcing her pregnancy like the girl at the rock show she is and Gwyneth Paltrow captivating us all with her $1 legal victory.
So, 2023, we wish you well. Bring it, 2024.