Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Debuts Blonde Hair During Courtside Birthday Celebration

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West debuted his new blonde hair while sitting alongside his mom at a Lakers Game.

By Brahmjot Kaur Dec 06, 2023 3:12 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianKanye WestKeeping Up With The KardashiansKris JennerParenthoodHairCeleb KidsBasketballCelebritiesSaint WestTransformation
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles

Saint West is following in his mom's fashion footsteps.

Kim Kardashian, who's been known to enter her blonde era from time to time, showed off the 8-year-old's golden during his birthday outing to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns.

The SKIMS cofounder snapped a sweet courtside selfie with Saint at the Dec. 5 basketball game, where her second-oldest was rocking his new ‘do and donning a LeBron James jersey.

"My twin Sainto," she captioned the heartfelt birthday post, which also featured several wholesome throwback pics and videos of Saint. "How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!"

But Kim—who along with Saint shares kids North, 10, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West—wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to celebrate his birthday on social media. In fact, Grandma Kris Jenner posted a heartfelt message alongside her carousel of photos.

photos
Saint West's Most Charming Moments

"Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger," she wrote on Instagram. "I love watching you grow up and play soccer and basketball and thrive at school and be the best brother to all your siblings and the best son, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend!!!

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Reveals True Timeline of Her and Travis Kelce’s Romance

2

Taylor Swift Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Infamous Kanye West Call

3

Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

And aunt Khloe Kardashian also made sure to shoutout Saint on her Instagram Stories. The Good American cofounder shared a selfie with her nephew, writing, "You are sweet, loving, affectionate and I love seeing your bond with your siblings and your cousins."

She followed it up with a photo of Saint and Chicago with her daughter True, 5, adding, "We love you so much Sainty."

Keep reading to see some of the birthday boy's cutest photos.

Instagram
7th Birthday

"Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy," Kim captioned a series of photos from her son's birthday celebration at an L.A. Rams game in December 2022. "I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Game Day

Kanye and Saint sat courtside at the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors' game in March 2022.

Instagram
Too Cute For Words

Saint gave mom Kim "all the feels" in a stunning portrait in October 2021.

Instagram
Model Man

Saint posed to show off his new hairstyle in October 2021.

Instagram
Mommy's Workout Buddy

Saint and little brother Psalm adorably crashed Kim's workout session in July 2021 to share a smooch.

Instagram
Summer Time

Saint posed shirtless, wearing a necklace with his name on it, in a photo shared in July 2021.

Instagram
Smiles in the Sun

Mom Kim posted a pic of a smiling Saint in July 2021, captioning it, "Just how???"

Instagram
Biting Smile

Saint buried his smile into mom Kim's arm as the duo posed for an adorable pic that Kendall Jenner snapped in July 2021. 

Instagram
Roar!

"OMGGGGG," mom Kim wrote along with two heart emojis for this sweet photo in May 2021.

Instagram
Stretch It Out

Saint stretched his arms out while a cowboy boot-clad Chicago looked at the camera in a May 2021 snapshot.

Instagram
Runway Ready

Saint has his arm around sister Chicago in a picture-perfect stylish pic from May 2021.

Instagram
Sandbox Stud

Saint looked too cool for school in the sandbox during brother Psalm's 2nd birthday party. 

Instagram
Fresh Prince

The stylish tot donned a backwards New York Yankees cap, bandana printed jacket and camo pants in a May 2021 Instagram pic. "Freshest Kid alert," proud mom Kim captioned.

Instagram
Shy Guy

Saint was stylishly bashful in a May 2021 Instagram pic.

Instagram
Big Smiles

Saint West was all smiles next to mom Kim during a May 2021 backyard photoshoot. 

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Saint adorably gave mom Kim a kiss on the cheek in a May 2021 Instagram photo.

Instagram
Besties

Saint hangs out with Kim's BFF La La Anthony's son, Kiyan.

Instagram
Endless Laughter

Saint spent Oct. 16 with his little sister Chicago West and cousin Dream Kardashian. "Nothing fills my heart more," Kim Kardashian wrote alongside this heartwarming snap.

Instagram
Peace Out

The gang's all here!

Instagram
Partners in Crime

Saint and Reign Disick cheesin' during a family getaway to Colorado.

Instagram
Funny Face

Kim summed up this adorable photo of Saint with the caption, "Look at this face!"

Instagram
Cute Cousins

Saint and Reign were cheesing it up for the camera!

Instagram
Pajama Pals

"Most days we don't get out of our pajamas," Kim captioned this cozy selfie with Saint.

Instagram
Big Sister

A sibling snapshot of Saint and North West.

Instagram
Twins

Kim shared a photo of her as a child alongside one of Saint, writing that he's her "twin in every way."

KUWTK Throwback

"This is a screenshot of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Look at what a little chunk Saint was! OMG My baby!!!!!! I miss him this small!!!!"

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Prehistoric Party

Two weeks after Saint's dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party, Kim shared a few snapshots from the event to Instagram. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned the December 2019 post.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Saint!

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet! I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you've grown!" Kim shared in honor of her eldest son's big day.

Instagram
BFFs

Saint poses with a friend in this smiley shot. "Happy Sunday! These cuties always make me smile," Kim posted.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Snuggles

Saint got some shut-eye!

photos
View More Photos From Saint West's Cutest Pics
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Reveals True Timeline of Her and Travis Kelce’s Romance

2

Taylor Swift Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Infamous Kanye West Call

3

Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

4

How Jason & Brittany Aldean Are Helping Grayson & Savannah Chrisley

5

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Winners Revealed