Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Debuts Blonde Hair During Courtside Birthday Celebration

Saint West is following in his mom's fashion footsteps.
Kim Kardashian, who's been known to enter her blonde era from time to time, showed off the 8-year-old's golden during his birthday outing to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns.
The SKIMS cofounder snapped a sweet courtside selfie with Saint at the Dec. 5 basketball game, where her second-oldest was rocking his new ‘do and donning a LeBron James jersey.
"My twin Sainto," she captioned the heartfelt birthday post, which also featured several wholesome throwback pics and videos of Saint. "How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!"
But Kim—who along with Saint shares kids North, 10, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West—wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to celebrate his birthday on social media. In fact, Grandma Kris Jenner posted a heartfelt message alongside her carousel of photos.
"Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger," she wrote on Instagram. "I love watching you grow up and play soccer and basketball and thrive at school and be the best brother to all your siblings and the best son, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend!!!
And aunt Khloe Kardashian also made sure to shoutout Saint on her Instagram Stories. The Good American cofounder shared a selfie with her nephew, writing, "You are sweet, loving, affectionate and I love seeing your bond with your siblings and your cousins."
She followed it up with a photo of Saint and Chicago with her daughter True, 5, adding, "We love you so much Sainty."
Keep reading to see some of the birthday boy's cutest photos.