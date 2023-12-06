Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Debuts Blonde Hair During Courtside Birthday Celebration

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles

Saint West is following in his mom's fashion footsteps.

Kim Kardashian, who's been known to enter her blonde era from time to time, showed off the 8-year-old's golden during his birthday outing to see the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns.

The SKIMS cofounder snapped a sweet courtside selfie with Saint at the Dec. 5 basketball game, where her second-oldest was rocking his new ‘do and donning a LeBron James jersey.

"My twin Sainto," she captioned the heartfelt birthday post, which also featured several wholesome throwback pics and videos of Saint. "How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!"

But Kim—who along with Saint shares kids North, 10, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West—wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to celebrate his birthday on social media. In fact, Grandma Kris Jenner posted a heartfelt message alongside her carousel of photos.