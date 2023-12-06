Taylor Swift Reveals the Real Timeline of Her and Travis Kelce's Romance

Watch : Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Her Support

Taylor Swift is doing things much greater than dating the boy on the football team, but she's still drawing hearts in the byline when it comes to Travis Kelce.

The pop sensation was named TIME's Person of the Year on Dec. 6 and cleared up the relationship timeline she shares with the guy on the Chiefs.

"Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she recalled."We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

The New Heights podcast—during which Travis shared his failed attempt at meeting the singer during her Eras Tour concert—Taylor is referring to aired on July 26, which means the pair were dating for a few months when she appeared at the Sept. 24 Chiefs game. As Taylor clarified to TIME, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."