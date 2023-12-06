Taylor Swift Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Infamous Kanye West Call

Watch : Taylor Swift vs. Kanye West Feud: Everything We Know

Taylor Swift is not holding back this time...ready for it?

The Grammy winner, who has officially been deemed TIME's Person of the Year, is calling out Kim Kardashian for her role in the infamous 2016 phone call leak between Taylor and Kanye West regarding his song "Famous."

At the time, Kim—who posted footage of the call on social media—made it look like Taylor had approved the lines "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous," a point Taylor has refuted, arguing she'd never been shared the song in full. (A release of the entire phone conversation four years later showed the original leak to have been edited down, and the "Cruel Summer" artist's claims to be true.) Now, Taylor is revisiting that time in her life—and the toll it took on her.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she told TIME in an interview published Dec. 6. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."