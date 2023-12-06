Norman Lear, Legendary TV Producer, Dead at 101

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a TV legend.

Norman Lear, the legendary screenwriter and producer who created numerous classic sitcoms including All in the Family, Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, and Good Times, died on Dec. 5, his family has confirmed. He was 101.

"It is with profound sadness and love that we announce the passing of Norman Lear, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather," his family shared in a statement posted to his official Instagram page Dec. 6. "Norman passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023, surrounded by his family as we told stories and sang songs until the very end."

His loved ones noted that the Connecticut native "lived a life in awe of the world around him."

"He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music," they continued. "But it was people—those he just met and those he knew for decades—who kept his mind and heart forever young. As we celebrate his legacy and reflect on the next chapter of life without him, we would like to thank everyone for all the love and support."