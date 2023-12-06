Exclusive

Why Lenny Kravitz Is Praising Zoë Kravitz's Fiancé Channing Tatum

More than a month after fans first learned about Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum, her father Lenny Kravitz sent them some love and spoke about hanging out with his daughter's fiancé.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 06, 2023 1:47 PMTags
EngagementsChanning TatumLenny KravitzZoë KravitzCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Lenny Kravitz Teases New Music: "The Album I Didn't Make As a Teenager"

Lenny Kravitz isn't going to fly away from the chance to gush over Zoë Kravitz—or his future son-in-law Channing Tatum.

In fact, the four-time Grammy winner recently sang the praises of his daughter's fiancé.

"I love him. He's a great guy," Lenny, 59, told E! NewsFrancesca Amiker at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. "He's a great guy. We're very close, and we have a great line of communication."

And the "American Woman" artist—who attended the event to celebrate the film Rustin, for which he wrote the song "Road to Freedom"—noted he and the 21 Jump Street actor often spend time together.

"We hang out like you hang out with your family," he added. "We're together whenever we can."

Of course, Lenny also shared his love for Zoë and expressed how proud he is of her.

"Extremely," he said. "She's an amazing human being, and I'm so blessed that that's the daughter that God gave me. She challenges me, she makes me grow, she inspires me and is my best friend." 

 

photos
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Star-Studded Date Night

News of Channing and Zoë's engagement broke at the end of October, and she gave fans their first peek at her ring during a dinner date the couple enjoyed the following month. 

The Big Little Lies star, 35, was previously married to Karl Glusman, and the Magic Mike alum, 43, was previously wed to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Everly

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The engagement comes two years after Zoë and Channing first sparked romance rumors. And while the two have been spotted on the occasional public date night, they tend to keep details of their relationship private.

For a recap on Zoë and Channing's love story, keep reading.

Getty Images

Collaborators: June 2021

In a June 2021 interview with Deadline, Channing Tatum shared how honored he was that Zoë Kravitz thought to include him in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Romance Rumors: Aug. 2021

Amid rumblings of a romance, Tatum and Kravitz appeared to confirm their relationship status in Aug. 2021 with a sweet bike ride around New York City. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," a source told E! News at the time. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

James Devaney/GC Images

Met Gala Date Night: Sept. 2021

Though they initially posed separately on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, the duo was photographed exiting the star-studded event together. Tatum even shared a photo with Kravitz on his Instagram Story from the after-party.

Instagram

First Halloween: Oct. 2021

For their first Halloween together, the pair dressed up as Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster's characters from the film Taxi Driver

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A "Wonderful" Romance: Nov. 2022

During a chat with GQ, published in Nov. 2022, Kravitz said of Tatum, "He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Engaged: Oct. 2023

After over two years of dating, multiple outlets confirmed that Kravitz and Tatum are engaged to be married.

