Why Lenny Kravitz Is Praising Zoë Kravitz's Fiancé Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz isn't going to fly away from the chance to gush over Zoë Kravitz—or his future son-in-law Channing Tatum.

In fact, the four-time Grammy winner recently sang the praises of his daughter's fiancé.

"I love him. He's a great guy," Lenny, 59, told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. "He's a great guy. We're very close, and we have a great line of communication."

And the "American Woman" artist—who attended the event to celebrate the film Rustin, for which he wrote the song "Road to Freedom"—noted he and the 21 Jump Street actor often spend time together.

"We hang out like you hang out with your family," he added. "We're together whenever we can."

Of course, Lenny also shared his love for Zoë and expressed how proud he is of her.

"Extremely," he said. "She's an amazing human being, and I'm so blessed that that's the daughter that God gave me. She challenges me, she makes me grow, she inspires me and is my best friend."