Daisy Jones’ Camila Morrone Reveals How Pregnant BFF Suki Waterhouse Will Be as a Mom

Oh baby, look at them now.
For viewers of Daisy Jones & the Six, it should come as no surprise that the cast are also IRL BFFs—and that is definitely true for Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse. In fact, Camila couldn't be more excited over her costar's baby news.
"She is the most wonderful human, and I'm not saying that because there's a microphone in front of me," Camilla quipped to E! News' Francesca Amiker on Dec. 4. "She really is one of my best friends, I adore her. Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she'll do it as a mother. She'll be amazing."
And on whether she'd gotten to touch Suki's growing bump, Camilla added, "Of course! I love that baby."
Suki first confirmed the news that she is expecting with boyfriend Robert Pattinson—who she's been dating since 2018—in November while performing in Mexico City.
"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd at the Nov. 19 concert, gesturing toward her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."
And when Suki shared a picture of her growing baby bump to Instagram only days later, amid a carousel of images featuring her time in Mexico, her Daisy Jones costars were amid the first to offer their congratulations.
For her part, Camila commented with happy tears and ribbon heart emojis, Riley Keough commented heart eye emojis, and Sam Claflin wrote, "YEEEEEEES! Woop woop! I love this news."
Their support should come as no surprise, as Camila added to Francesca that the whole cast left the show with an unbreakable bond.
"I have to say," the 26-year-old added, "that you think that you'd put a bunch of 20-year-olds together, and they would hate each other, and we actually all are incredibly close. And had the best experience. And I came out of their with a lot of new girlfriends."
