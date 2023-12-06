Exclusive

Daisy Jones’ Camila Morrone Reveals How Pregnant BFF Suki Waterhouse Will Be as a Mom

Camila Morrone told E! News she's over the moon with the news her Daisy Jones costar Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Robert Pattinson.

Watch: Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

Oh baby, look at them now. 

For viewers of Daisy Jones & the Six, it should come as no surprise that the cast are also IRL BFFs—and that is definitely true for Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse. In fact, Camila couldn't be more excited over her costar's baby news. 

"She is the most wonderful human, and I'm not saying that because there's a microphone in front of me," Camilla quipped to E! News' Francesca Amiker on Dec. 4. "She really is one of my best friends, I adore her. Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she'll do it as a mother. She'll be amazing."

And on whether she'd gotten to touch Suki's growing bump, Camilla added, "Of course! I love that baby."

Suki first confirmed the news that she is expecting with boyfriend Robert Pattinson—who she's been dating since 2018—in November while performing in Mexico City. 

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd at the Nov. 19 concert, gesturing toward her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working." 

photos
Where You’ve Seen the Cast of Daisy Jones & the Six Before

And when Suki shared a picture of her growing baby bump to Instagram only days later, amid a carousel of images featuring her time in Mexico, her Daisy Jones costars were amid the first to offer their congratulations. 

For her part, Camila commented with happy tears and ribbon heart emojis, Riley Keough commented heart eye emojis, and Sam Claflin wrote, "YEEEEEEES! Woop woop! I love this news."

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff (Getty Images)

Their support should come as no surprise, as Camila added to Francesca that the whole cast left the show with an unbreakable bond. 

"I have to say," the 26-year-old added, "that you think that you'd put a bunch of 20-year-olds together, and they would hate each other, and we actually all are incredibly close. And had the best experience. And I came out of their with a lot of new girlfriends."

And while you wait for the arrival of Suki and the Twilight alum's bundle of joy, keep reading to take a look back at their relationship, from the very beginning to now. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Romance Rumors

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson first sparked relationship speculation in July 2018, when they were photographed on a PDA-filled date night in London.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

In Dec. 2022, the private pair made their relationship red carpet official at Dior's fashion show in Egypt...

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Look of Love

...where they couldn't help but show off their love.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Met Gala Moment

The Daisy Jones actress and the Twilight alum turned the 2023 Met Gala into a date night on the first Monday in May.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Camera Ready

The couple attended GO Campaign's 17th annual GO Gala at Citizen News in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Strike a Pose

Earlier this year, Suki shared rare insight into her relationship with Rob. "I'm always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me," she told The Sunday Times. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."

Shutterstock for GO Campaign

Supporting Each Other

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting," Suki shared with The Sunday Times, "but of course I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa."

