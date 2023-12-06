Daisy Jones’ Camila Morrone Reveals How Pregnant BFF Suki Waterhouse Will Be as a Mom

Watch : Suki Waterhouse Shares First Look at Growing Baby Bump

Oh baby, look at them now.

For viewers of Daisy Jones & the Six, it should come as no surprise that the cast are also IRL BFFs—and that is definitely true for Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse. In fact, Camila couldn't be more excited over her costar's baby news.

"She is the most wonderful human, and I'm not saying that because there's a microphone in front of me," Camilla quipped to E! News' Francesca Amiker on Dec. 4. "She really is one of my best friends, I adore her. Same way she navigates through life with poise and elegance and Brit coolness, British epic-ness, she'll do it as a mother. She'll be amazing."

And on whether she'd gotten to touch Suki's growing bump, Camilla added, "Of course! I love that baby."

Suki first confirmed the news that she is expecting with boyfriend Robert Pattinson—who she's been dating since 2018—in November while performing in Mexico City.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer told the crowd at the Nov. 19 concert, gesturing toward her baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."