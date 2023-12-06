Exclusive

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Doesn't Live With Husband Vincent Hughes

Sheryl Lee Ralph is clarifying details after reports surfaced claiming she's decided to move in with her husband after 18 years of marriage in an exclusive interview with E! News.

By Kisha Forde Dec 06, 2023 1:27 PMTags
ExclusivesCelebritiesSheryl Lee Ralph
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Was Fired For Not Being "Black Enough"

Sheryl Lee Ralph wants everyone to learn the truth of the matter.

After reports surfaced claiming the Abbott Elementary star decided to move in with her husband Vincent Hughes after 18 years of marriage, the Emmy winner is shutting those rumors down.

"It's not true at all," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements Dec. 4. Referring to the reports, she added, "If you're going to write things, just try to get it close to right. We've been married 18 years and together 21 years."

As for their home life together, the Dreamgirls alum noted that due to their busy work schedules, she and the Pennsylvania State Senator often find themselves on opposite coasts.

"We live together on and off, in that I'm shooting Abbott Elementary in L.A.," she explained. "He is at the Capitol every week, so we see each other in between."

photos
TV Shows That Showed Just How Powerful Women Can Be

But there's no doubt on where they stand more than two decades later.

"Is that my man?" she shared, "Am I booed up? Do we enjoy cuffing season? Yes."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Winners Revealed

3

Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

And with season three of the hit ABC series fast approaching, the 66-year-old has found herself busier than ever as Barbara Howard, who fans will be more than thrilled to see again come next year. As she explained, this upcoming season should be, well, studied.

"Let me tell you something," she noted. "Quinta [Brunson] has the most amazing sense of this show—and don't expect what you've seen before to happen again. It'll always be brand new at Abbott."

But Abbott Elementary isn't the only show we're on the edge of our seats for in 2024. Keep reading to catch up on the premiere dates of your favorite shows.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC/Warner Bros. Television/NBC

Night Court (NBC) - Jan. 2

Season two premieres Jan. 2.

Dan Smith/FOX

The Floor (Fox) - Jan. 2

The new game show premieres Jan. 2

Freeform/Disney

Good Trouble (Freeform) - Jan. 2

Fan-favorite drama Good Trouble will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The series follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. Series star and executive producer Cierra Ramirez will go behind the camera this season as she makes her directorial debut in an upcoming episode. This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

Michael Desmond/Netlfix

The Brothers Sun (Netflix) - Jan. 4

When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li)—who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. 

FOX

The Great North (Fox) - Jan. 7

The animated comedy returns Jan. 7

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

2024 Golden Globes - Jan. 7

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards return Sunday, Jan. 7. A broadcast network has not yet been announced.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea (NBC) - Jan. 9

Season three of the sci-fi drama returns Jan. 9.

MTV/Paramount

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (MTV) - Jan. 9

Rap superstar Saucy Santana joins the series alongside cast members Amy Luciani, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Mazi G, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc and ZellSwag.

Peacock

Ted (Peacock) - Jan. 11

Our series is a prequel to the Ted movies. It takes place in the nineties but is based on the timeless truth that being sixteen sucks. The only thing that makes it tolerable is going through it with a friend, even if that friend is a has-been magical teddy bear with a foul mouth and a proclivity for drug use.

Michele K. Short/HBO

True Detective: Night Country (HBO) - Jan. 14

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

Hulu/Disney

Death and Other Details (Hulu) - Jan. 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective. 

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire & Chicago P.D. (NBC) - Jan. 17

One Chicago Wednesdays return Jan. 17.

Zach Dilgard/NBC via Getty Images

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - Jan. 18

All three Law & Order series are back for new seasons Jan. 18

Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC

Transplant (NBC) - Jan. 19

Season three of the medical drama premieres Jan. 19.

Netflix

Griselda (Netflix) - Jan. 25

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) - Feb. 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season three premieres Feb. 15.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season seven debuts Feb. 15.

CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season seven returns Feb. 16.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS) - Feb. 16

The second season debuts Feb. 16.

CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season 14 premieres Feb. 16.

photos
View More Photos From 2024 TV Premiere Dates
Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Winners Revealed

3

Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

4

How Jason & Brittany Aldean Are Helping Grayson & Savannah Chrisley

5

Young and the Restless' Billy Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed