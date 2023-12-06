Sheryl Lee Ralph Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Doesn't Live With Husband Vincent Hughes

Sheryl Lee Ralph wants everyone to learn the truth of the matter.
After reports surfaced claiming the Abbott Elementary star decided to move in with her husband Vincent Hughes after 18 years of marriage, the Emmy winner is shutting those rumors down.
"It's not true at all," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements Dec. 4. Referring to the reports, she added, "If you're going to write things, just try to get it close to right. We've been married 18 years and together 21 years."
As for their home life together, the Dreamgirls alum noted that due to their busy work schedules, she and the Pennsylvania State Senator often find themselves on opposite coasts.
"We live together on and off, in that I'm shooting Abbott Elementary in L.A.," she explained. "He is at the Capitol every week, so we see each other in between."
But there's no doubt on where they stand more than two decades later.
"Is that my man?" she shared, "Am I booed up? Do we enjoy cuffing season? Yes."
And with season three of the hit ABC series fast approaching, the 66-year-old has found herself busier than ever as Barbara Howard, who fans will be more than thrilled to see again come next year. As she explained, this upcoming season should be, well, studied.
"Let me tell you something," she noted. "Quinta [Brunson] has the most amazing sense of this show—and don't expect what you've seen before to happen again. It'll always be brand new at Abbott."
