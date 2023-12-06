Sheryl Lee Ralph Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Doesn't Live With Husband Vincent Hughes

Watch : Sheryl Lee Ralph Was Fired For Not Being "Black Enough"

Sheryl Lee Ralph wants everyone to learn the truth of the matter.

After reports surfaced claiming the Abbott Elementary star decided to move in with her husband Vincent Hughes after 18 years of marriage, the Emmy winner is shutting those rumors down.

"It's not true at all," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements Dec. 4. Referring to the reports, she added, "If you're going to write things, just try to get it close to right. We've been married 18 years and together 21 years."

As for their home life together, the Dreamgirls alum noted that due to their busy work schedules, she and the Pennsylvania State Senator often find themselves on opposite coasts.

"We live together on and off, in that I'm shooting Abbott Elementary in L.A.," she explained. "He is at the Capitol every week, so we see each other in between."