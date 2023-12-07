Need an Ugly Christmas Sweater Stat? These 30 Styles Ship Fast in Time for Last-Minute Holiday Parties

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did you forget about that holiday party on your calendar? If you have a festive event coming up and you're running out of time to shop, do not pay for express shipping. Spend that money on clothes instead. There are so many ugly Christmas sweaters that ship super quickly— without annoying fees.
You'll be the life of the party with this sweater that has a built-in drinking game. Celebrate Hanukkah with a color-changing sweater that's a guaranteed compliment-getter. If you love pop culture, there are lots of styles inspired by Friends, Star Wars, Disney, Elf, Hello Kitty. Love dinosaurs? This 3D T-Rex sweater is a holiday standout. Switch things up with a sleeveless sweater or sweater dress. These cat and dog print sweaters are the purrrfect choice for pet parents.
There are lots of ugly Christmas sweaters with fast shipping from Amazon. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved finds.
The Best Ugly Christmas Sweater With Fast Shipping
Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater Sequin Lights
Don't have time to look through this whole list? Here's the most popular choice. This best-selling sweater has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Light up the room when you wear this sequined holiday sweater. Amazon has 56(!) fun colors and patterns.
Pop Culture Christmas Sweaters With Fast Shipping- Star Wars, Disney, Elf, Hello Kitty, Friends & More
Bioworld Friends TV Series Logo Officially Licensed Ugly Christmas Sweater
Could this Friends sweater BE any more perfect for the holidays? It even has those iconic Central Perk mugs.
Mad Engine Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Wreath Holiday Christmas Sweater
May the holiday force be with you. Star Wars + Christmas= the perfect combo.
Hello Kitty Ugly Christmas Sweater Long Sleeve Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Say "hello" to the holidays with a long-sleeve top celebrating one of the most iconic characters. Amazon has this in 6 colors.
Bioworld Elf The Movie Raised by Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater
Pay homage to your favorite Christmas movie with a fun Elf sweater.
Amazon Essentials Disney Marvel Star Wars Women's Lightweight Crew Sweater
This lightweight top is the perfect holiday pick for the Disney fans out there.
Mad Engine Star Wars Boba Fett The Mandalorian Winter Holiday Sweater
Fan out over The Mandalorian with a cheerful holiday sweater.
Ugly Christmas Sweaters With Fast Shipping
Costume Agent 3D T-Rex Red and Green Adult Ugly Christmas Sweater
Be the hit of any holiday party with this 3D dinosaur sweater.
Exlura Patterns Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater
Dreaming of a pink Christmas? This cheerful sweater is calling your name. If you're not a pink person, but you love this look, there are lots of other colors to choose from.
Julyclo Christmas Vest
Want to get in the holiday spirit but the mere thought of a long-sleeve sweater is getting you all hot and bothered (in a bad way)? Opt for a cute sleeveless style. Amazon has 5 colors to choose from. You could also wear this over a t-shirt or long-sleeve top for a layered look.
Ventelan Christmas Sweater
If you want to be festive, but an "ugly" Christmas sweater isn't for you, this one embodies the cute Christmas aesthetic.
You can get this sweater in 11 styles and colors.
Off the Rack That's a Festive Wrap Ugly Christmas Sweater
A sweater with a hood? That's a winter must and the tinsel accent makes it extra festive.
There are 14 festive styles to choose from.
Fresh Tees Naughty Nice I Tried Ugly Christmas Sweater
Add some humor to your holiday wardrobe with a funny crewneck sweatshirt, which comes in 8 colors.
CZHJS Womens Ugly Christmas Sweater Blue Santa
Have a blue Christmas (but not in a sad way) with a Santa-adorned sweater. You can get this look in additional colors as well. A shopper reviewed, "This sweater should get a 10 star review. Love it."
U Look Ugly Ugly Christmas Cardigan
Make a merry fashion statement with a gingerbread man cardigan. Amazon has 8 styles to choose from.
Snowtorius Basketball Christmas Sweatshirt
If Santa is your holiday MVP, this basketball-themed sweatshirt is a winning choice.
The Ugly Sweater Co. Ugly Christmas Sweater
Treat yours(elf) to a quintessential Christmas sweater.
There are 12 styles to choose from.
Ugly Hanukkah Sweaters With Fast Shipping
Tipsy Elves Hanukkah Sweater
Want a different style for each night of Hanukkah? The Tipsy Elves Hanukkah Sweater has reversible sequins. Just brush the sequins in the opposite direction to change up the look and "light" a candle for every night.
There 6 fun styles to choose from.
Tstars Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater Dreidel
Celebrate Hanukkah with a dreidel-adorned sweater.
Tipsy Elves Hanukkah Sweater Happy Hanukcat
Here's a purrrfect Hanukkah sweater for anyone who adores cats.
Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweaters With Fast Shipping
Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweater Drinking Game
Bring the fun everywhere you go when you wear this drinking game holiday sweater.
Tipsy Elves Classic Cute Cardigan Ugly Christmas Sweater Gingerbread Man
Step up your style with a snug and snatched gingerbread man cardigan. There are 18 styles to choose from. This top-seller has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tipsy Elves Classic Cute Cardigan Ugly Christmas Sweater Tacky Tinsel
Decorations aren't just for your Christmas tree. Wear a tinsel and ornament-adorned sweater, which has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tipsy Elves Classic Cute Cardigan Ugly Christmas Sweater Gaudy Garland
Go overboard with garland for your next holiday party. Amazon has 16 styles to choose from. This popular find has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tipsy Elves Classic Cute Cardigan Ugly Christmas Sweater Candy Cane Lane Black
Embrace your sweet tooth without the calories. A candy cane cardigan is the perfect festive style. This look has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ugly Christmas Sweaters Cat and Dog Prints With Fast Shipping
Holiday Hype Women's Ugly Christmas Sweater
Get in the holiday spirit right meow with an eye-catching cat sweater. Amazon has 7 styles to choose from.
Cfanny Cute 3D Santa Print Ugly Christmas Kangaroo Pocket Sweatshirt
Not a sweater person? No problem, check out these holiday sweatshirts with fun cat and dog patterns. The kangaroo pocket is a cozy bonus.
Generic Ugly Christmas Sweater 3D
It's impossible to have a ruff holiday season when you're wearing an adorable dog crewneck. Amazon has 45 style options.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Dresses With Fast Shipping
Tipsy Elves Christmas Sweater Dress- Christmas Lights
Go all out with an Christmas sweater dress for your next holiday party. Amazon has 28 spectacular styles to choose from. This dress has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shineflow Reindeer Snowflake Midi Christmas Sweater
Rock this as a mini dress with your favorite boots or you can wear it as a tunic over leggings or pants. It also comes in black.
Where can I buy ugly Christmas sweaters that ship fast?
When you're in a rush and don't want to pay exorbitant rush shipping fees, Amazon's Prime Shipping comes through with lots of ugly Christmas sweaters.
Will Amazon gifts arrive by Christmas?
The shipping time depends on what you order and your destination. Thankfully, Prime Shipping is super-fast and there are a lot of items with same-day and next-day shipping.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
