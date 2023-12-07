Need an Ugly Christmas Sweater Stat? These 30 Styles Ship Fast in Time for Last-Minute Holiday Parties

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Did you forget about that holiday party on your calendar? If you have a festive event coming up and you're running out of time to shop, do not pay for express shipping. Spend that money on clothes instead. There are so many ugly Christmas sweaters that ship super quickly— without annoying fees.

You'll be the life of the party with this sweater that has a built-in drinking game. Celebrate Hanukkah with a color-changing sweater that's a guaranteed compliment-getter. If you love pop culture, there are lots of styles inspired by Friends, Star Wars, Disney, Elf, Hello Kitty. Love dinosaurs? This 3D T-Rex sweater is a holiday standout. Switch things up with a sleeveless sweater or sweater dress. These cat and dog print sweaters are the purrrfect choice for pet parents.

There are lots of ugly Christmas sweaters with fast shipping from Amazon. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved finds.