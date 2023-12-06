Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Shares Their Kids' Moving Message 6 Months After Her Death

DC Young Fly is continuing to process the loss of his love Jacky Oh.
Six months after the Wild 'N Out star died of complications from a cosmetic surgery, the comedian reflected on how her passing has affected their children Nova, 7, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 16 months.
"It's gonna be hard, but they're built for it," DC Young Fly shared on the Dec. 6 episode of Tamron Hall. "I wouldn't wish this on nobody."
But the 31-year-old knows that their kids understand the powerful messages he's been teaching them about the healing process.
"Nala, she had just come out of the blue and be like, 'What's wrong, Daddy? You OK? Don't worry. Everything will be OK,'" he recalled. "That's the spirit."
As for Nova, she recently heard one of her aunties crying and told her relative, "Daddy said stop crying. We're supposed to be strong. We're going to be alright," according to the actor.
Even for himself, DC Young Fly has realized, "I lost my girl, but I gained her three times" in their children.
"It's hard every day—still to this day," he added. "It feels like a dream, feels like she's gonna walk in but you gotta snap into reality."
Unfortunately, Jacky—real name Jacklyn Smith—isn't the only person in DC Young Fly's life who has tragically died in recent months. He also lost his cousin in August 2022 and his sister in October.
"I've been through so much loss where it's like emotionally, like, I'm numb to death, because I'm used to it since [I was] 16," he told host Tamron Hall. "Every death is a different reaction. So, with my cousin, I was angry. When my father died, I was at peace. When my best friend died, I was confused. Now, when my girl died, I'm shocked."
As he raises their kids on his own, DC Young Fly is emphasizing the importance of gratitude and giving back—even during difficult times.
"I try to not buy them anything; I buy them nothing for Christmas," he recently told Entertainment Tonight. "We only watch people be happy. It's this time of the year we want to be happy for others, so I try to instill in them to show them, 'Look, at a time where everybody else is wanting something, you gone be trying to reach out here to be happy for others.'"
Jacky—who entered the spotlight on the MTV and VH1 improv comedy show—underwent a "gluteal augmentation procedure" in Miami on May 30, during which she got liposuction and transferred fat to her butt, according to her autopsy report obtained by multiple outlets in September.
One day after the procedure, Jacky had difficulty speaking and told her aunt that her head was burning. Her aunt called 911, but Jacky was unresponsive by the time officials arrived. She died at the hospital around 11 p.m. May 31 after experiencing brain swelling and bleeding of her skin, per the report.
"We all gonna leave one day—we just don't know when," DC Young Fly added on the talk show. "But knowing that she's covered and she's protected gives me a sense of comfort."
Look back on photos of Jacky and DC Young Fly's sweet family photos: