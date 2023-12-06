Jacky Oh's Partner DC Young Fly Shares Their Kids' Moving Message 6 Months After Her Death

Watch : DC Young Fly's Sister Dies 4 Months After Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly is continuing to process the loss of his love Jacky Oh.

Six months after the Wild 'N Out star died of complications from a cosmetic surgery, the comedian reflected on how her passing has affected their children Nova, 7, Nala, 3, and Prince'Nehemiah, 16 months.

"It's gonna be hard, but they're built for it," DC Young Fly shared on the Dec. 6 episode of Tamron Hall. "I wouldn't wish this on nobody."

But the 31-year-old knows that their kids understand the powerful messages he's been teaching them about the healing process.

"Nala, she had just come out of the blue and be like, 'What's wrong, Daddy? You OK? Don't worry. Everything will be OK,'" he recalled. "That's the spirit."

As for Nova, she recently heard one of her aunties crying and told her relative, "Daddy said stop crying. We're supposed to be strong. We're going to be alright," according to the actor.