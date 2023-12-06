Extreme Weight Loss Star ​​Brandi Mallory’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Extreme Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory Dies

More details surrounding Brandi Mallory's death have come to light.

The Extreme Weight Loss star died of complications of obesity at the age of 40, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner obtained by People. Her manner of death was listed as natural, with the report stating that officials found "no evidence of significant recent injury" nor signs of foul play.

The medical examiner said trace amounts of marijuana and alcohol were found in Mallory's system, per the outlet, though they did not contribute to her death.

Mallory was last seen on the night of Nov. 8, when surveillance camera footage showed her picking up food from a local Chipotle, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report obtained by People. Mallory returned to her car but never left the parking lot, and an employee from a nearby deli called the police on Nov. 9 after noticing that the woman inside the vehicle "did not look alert, conscious or breathing."