Savannah Chrisley Shares How Jason and Brittany Aldean Are Helping Grayson Through Parents’ Prison Time

Watch : Savannah Chrisley on Guilt of Not Visiting Parents in Jail

The Chrisleys have a new dirt road anthem.

Savannah Chrisley shared how she's leaning on controversial country couple Jason and Brittany Aldean during a difficult time for her family.

While Savannah's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences for tax fraud, she has become guardian to her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe. But the Aldeans have helped her settle into her new role.

"Jason has been just so great to Grayson," the 26-year-old said on the Dec. 5 episode of her Unlocked podcast, "and has checked in on him and has just been a good solid force."

As for Brittany, Savannah praised her as "one of the greatest people on Earth" who has been "absolutely amazing to me and my family."

She added, "Brittany has been just unwavering love and support from the very beginning, both of them."

In fact, the Aldeans invited Savannah and her family to join them for a tropical Thanksgiving in Turks and Caicos after they learned the Chrisleys hadn't finalized any plans without their parents.