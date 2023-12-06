Savannah Chrisley Shares How Jason and Brittany Aldean Are Helping Grayson Through Parents’ Prison Time

Savannah Chrisley shared how she’s leaning on singer Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean amid the family’s first holiday season without Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are serving time in prison.

The Chrisleys have a new dirt road anthem. 

Savannah Chrisley shared how she's leaning on controversial country couple Jason and Brittany Aldean during a difficult time for her family.

While Savannah's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their prison sentences for tax fraud, she has become guardian to her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe. But the Aldeans have helped her settle into her new role. 

"Jason has been just so great to Grayson," the 26-year-old said on the Dec. 5 episode of her Unlocked podcast, "and has checked in on him and has just been a good solid force."

As for Brittany, Savannah praised her as "one of the greatest people on Earth" who has been "absolutely amazing to me and my family."

She added, "Brittany has been just unwavering love and support from the very beginning, both of them."

In fact, the Aldeans invited Savannah and her family to join them for a tropical Thanksgiving in Turks and Caicos after they learned the Chrisleys hadn't finalized any plans without their parents.

photos
Savannah Chrisley Through the Years

"She goes, 'Well, no, go to our house in Turks,'" Savannah recalled. "So she and her husband graciously opened up their home to us, and it just reminded me what awesome people I have in my life and people that just love on us and they see tough times." 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA / FOX via Getty Images

Savannah explained that she gets emotional talking about the challenges of not having her mom and dad at home, but feels thankful to be able to rely on the "Got What I Got" singer and his wife.

"To see the people around me that have loved us and cared about us, it made me realize that family isn't just blood," the reality star shared. "You can have a family that you weren't born into. And for me, those are friends. Those are friends who show up like family show up. And for that, I'm so grateful." 

See more Chrisley family photos:

Mike Windle/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Couple Portrait

Chrisley Knows Best stars Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley smiled for a professional photo together in 2016.

Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cast Photo

Todd and Julie were pictured along with Faye Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley ahead of season eight of their reality show.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Beverly Hills Outing

The spouses attended the 2014 Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2014. 

Photo by Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Academy of Country Music Awards

The pair hit the red carpet for the 2017 Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance
The Concert For Love And Acceptance

Lindsie Chrisley—whose parents are Todd and Teresa Terry—joined her dad, Savannah and Julie at the 2015 Concert For Love And Acceptance at City Winery Nashville.

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Sibling Bond

Savannah and Chase snapped a pic together in 2019 for E! News' Daily Pop.

USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrisley Knows Best

The couple appeared with granddaughter Chloe, who they adopted, on the "Build A Baby" episode in 2020.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Hollywood Game Night

Todd and Julie appeared with their daughter Savannah on Hollywood Game Night in 2018 for the "Chrisley's Believe It Or Not" episode.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Father-Daughter Date

The real estate mogul and his daughter were among the stars at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
New York Event

Todd and Julie kept their kids Savannah and Chase close at the 2015 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfront in New York City.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville
Nashville Night Out

Todd and Julie were spotted at the 2019 grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

