Turn Meals Into Precious Holiday Memories With Giuliana Rancic’s Hosting Must-Haves

We interviewed Giuliana Rancic because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from her brand Mama DePandi. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If hosting for the holidays stresses you out, cut yourself a break and let Giuliana Rancic lighten your meal preparation. Giuliana and her mother Anna DePandi created Mama DePandi, a collection with cooking essentials just in time for the holiday season.
Giuliana explained, "After years of friends and fans of our RPM Italian restaurants asking mama to bottle her famous sauce, we decided to finally share it with the world. Some of my fondest memories are spent enjoying meals around the table with friends and family, both in my hometown of Naples, Italy, and the States, and this line is all about capturing those special moments."
The Mama DePandi product range has everything you need for the holidays and beyond. Giuliana shared, "From pasta sauce to meatballs, olive oils, salami, and the dreamiest tiramisu, we hope the authenticity of Mama DePandi Cucina Napoletana helps transform simple meals into precious memories for everyone."
If you want to hear more from Giuliana and Mama DePandi, they will be on HSN on Thursday, December 7 at 3 PM ET.
Giuliana Rancic's Holiday Hosting Essentials
Mama DePandi Dry Aged Handcrafted Salami
You can never have too many appetizers, especially during the holidays. Elevate your charcuterie board with these delightful, Italian salamis. Here's what you get:
- 5 oz. Mixed Berries Salami
- 5 oz. Soppresatta
- 5 oz. Calabrese
Mama DePandi 4.5 lb. Tiramisu Dessert Tray
Impress your guests with a scrumptious tray of tiramisu. All you need to do is thaw, slice, and serve. It's really that simple.
Mama DePandi Lemon Olive Oil & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Set
This set is a thoughtful host gift, especially for someone who enjoys cooking. They will use these bottles all the time.
Mama DePandi Artisanal Pomodoro Sauce- 2 Jars
Create gourmet-style meals with ease when you have the Mama DePandi Artisanal Pomodoro Sauce in your kitchen. It will become your new go-to.
Mama DePandi 4 lbs. Beef Cooked Italian-Style Meatballs
Enjoy delicious meatballs without all the hard work. The Mama DePandi Beef Cooked Italian-Style Meatballs are fully cooked and frozen. Just heat them up and enjoy. Pro tip: these pair perfectly with the Mama DePandi Artisanal Pomodoro Sauce.
Want to do more celeb-inspired holiday shopping? You'll love these gifts from Kardashian-Jenner brands.