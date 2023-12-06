Turn Meals Into Precious Holiday Memories With Giuliana Rancic’s Hosting Must-Haves

We interviewed Giuliana Rancic because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from her brand Mama DePandi. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If hosting for the holidays stresses you out, cut yourself a break and let Giuliana Rancic lighten your meal preparation. Giuliana and her mother Anna DePandi created Mama DePandi, a collection with cooking essentials just in time for the holiday season.

Giuliana explained, "After years of friends and fans of our RPM Italian restaurants asking mama to bottle her famous sauce, we decided to finally share it with the world. Some of my fondest memories are spent enjoying meals around the table with friends and family, both in my hometown of Naples, Italy, and the States, and this line is all about capturing those special moments."

The Mama DePandi product range has everything you need for the holidays and beyond. Giuliana shared, "From pasta sauce to meatballs, olive oils, salami, and the dreamiest tiramisu, we hope the authenticity of Mama DePandi Cucina Napoletana helps transform simple meals into precious memories for everyone."

If you want to hear more from Giuliana and Mama DePandi, they will be on HSN on Thursday, December 7 at 3 PM ET.