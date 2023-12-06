Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana With This Special Tiara

Kate Middleton wore the Lover's Knot tiara—a bejeweled headpiece known to be a favorite of the late Princess Diana—to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

From one Princess of Wales to another.

Kate Middleton took a page out of Princess Diana's style book when she wore one of the late royal's favorite headpieces, the Lover's Knot tiara, to welcome diplomats to the Buckingham Palace on Dec. 5. 

For the regal reception, the 41-year-old paired the impressive sparkler, which is adorned with 38 teardrop-shaped pearls suspended underneath diamond-studded arches, with an equally sparkly gown from Jenny Peckham. She completed the glitzy look with Cartier earrings once belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But this was not the first time Kate donned the Lover's Knot tiara—or this dress. In fact, her entire ensemble copied the exact one she wore to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Jordan wedding in June, proving that even princesses recycle their outfits.

And following Diana's footsteps, Kate—who succeeded her as the Princess of Wales title last year when King Charles III's ascended to the British throne—is starting to show an affinity for the Lover's Knot tiara. The royal previously wore to it banquets at the Palace in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2022.

So far, Kate has only worn four different tiaras in her royal career. For her 2011 wedding to Prince William—with whom she shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5—Kate donned the Cartier halo tiara, which was a gift from King George VI to the Queen Mother that was passed down to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

Jonathan Brady - Pool / Getty Images / Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

She then stepped out in the Queen Mother's Lotus Flower tiara in 2013, before wearing it again to palace occasions in 2015 and 2022. 

Most recently, she donned the Strathmore Rose tiara—a diamond-studded headpiece that has not been publicly worn since the 1930s—to a dinner with the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace.

To see Kate's many looks throughout the years, keep reading.

