Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana With This Special Tiara

Watch : Kate Middleton Sparkles in Rare Diamond Tiara!

From one Princess of Wales to another.

Kate Middleton took a page out of Princess Diana's style book when she wore one of the late royal's favorite headpieces, the Lover's Knot tiara, to welcome diplomats to the Buckingham Palace on Dec. 5.

For the regal reception, the 41-year-old paired the impressive sparkler, which is adorned with 38 teardrop-shaped pearls suspended underneath diamond-studded arches, with an equally sparkly gown from Jenny Peckham. She completed the glitzy look with Cartier earrings once belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But this was not the first time Kate donned the Lover's Knot tiara—or this dress. In fact, her entire ensemble copied the exact one she wore to Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Jordan wedding in June, proving that even princesses recycle their outfits.

And following Diana's footsteps, Kate—who succeeded her as the Princess of Wales title last year when King Charles III's ascended to the British throne—is starting to show an affinity for the Lover's Knot tiara. The royal previously wore to it banquets at the Palace in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2022.