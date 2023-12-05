Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Evolution of Her Baby Bump While Pregnant With Twins

Watch : Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex of Twins

Kailyn Lowry is bumpin' along in her pregnancy with twins.

In fact, the Teen Mom 2 star—who is expecting a boy and a girl with partner Elijah Scott—shared a closer look at her growing belly on Instagram Dec. 5.

One photo showed Kailyn baring her stomach in a beige crop top and matching underwear, while she was pictured with a noticeably bigger bump in second mirror selfie. Ultrasound images of her unborn twins were included in her post, as was a sonogram video that transitioned between the two babies in her belly.

The 31-year-old wrote in the caption, "evolution of the twin bump."

The siblings will join Kailyn's son Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez. She and Elijah are also parents to baby boy Rio, whose birth was announced in July.

Babies No. 6 and No. 7 are a happy surprise for Kailyn, who previously said she had "no idea" that she would conceive so quickly after welcoming Rio.