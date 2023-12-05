Why Savannah Chrisley Hasn’t Visited Her Parents Todd and Julie in Prison in Weeks

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Goes IG Official with New Boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley is reprioritizing.

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared that she hasn't visited her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison for about three weeks as she navigates her personal life, including her new romance with Robert Shiver.

"That has been really tough," the 26-year-old said on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, "especially going to visit mom and dad and being in a relationship and feeling like I want something for myself at times."

In the past, Savannah has seen Todd and Julie—who are serving time at Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida and FMC Lexington in Kentucky, respectively—nearly every weekend.

However, between her relationship and becoming the guardian of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe, she's had to reorganize her schedule.

Adding that been she's been focusing on the kids' "travel and holidays and school and work" instead of her parents, Savannah explained, "I have this layer of guilt that weights over me like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to go see and them. Like, how selfish of you?' I'm the angel on one side and devil on the other, of just this constant battle of feeling what I'm doing isn't enough."