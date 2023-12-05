Why Savannah Chrisley Hasn’t Visited Her Parents Todd and Julie in Prison in Weeks

Savannah Chrisley explained why becoming a guardian to brother Grayson and niece Chloe—and focusing on her romance with Robert Shiver—have prevented her from visiting parents Todd and Julie in prison.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 05, 2023 11:42 PMTags
CrimeCelebritiesTodd ChrisleySavannah ChrisleyGrowing Up Chrisley
Watch: Savannah Chrisley Goes IG Official with New Boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley is reprioritizing. 

The Chrisley Knows Best star shared that she hasn't visited her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison for about three weeks as she navigates her personal life, including her new romance with Robert Shiver.

"That has been really tough," the 26-year-old said on her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, "especially going to visit mom and dad and being in a relationship and feeling like I want something for myself at times."

In the past, Savannah has seen Todd and Julie—who are serving time at Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida and FMC Lexington in Kentucky, respectively—nearly every weekend.

However, between her relationship and becoming the guardian of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe, she's had to reorganize her schedule.

Adding that been she's been focusing on the kids' "travel and holidays and school and work" instead of her parents, Savannah explained, "I have this layer of guilt that weights over me like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to go see and them. Like, how selfish of you?' I'm the angel on one side and devil on the other, of just this constant battle of feeling what I'm doing isn't enough."

photos
Chrisley Family Photos

Last year, Todd and Julie were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud and began serving their sentences in January 2023. Todd, 54, is slated to be released from prison on January 22, 2033 and Julie, 50, on October 19, 2028. 

As the couple work to appeal their conviction, Savannah noted that it's been "tough" to celebrate the holidays, including Thanksgiving, without her parents.

David Livingston/Getty Images

"I don't think people talk about holiday grief, which is a real thing," she noted. "This year just looked so much different than last year."

In addition to cooking with her mom last year, Savannah also rang in Thanksgiving with her former fiancé Nick Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle crash in September. She noted, "All these different things that I think this year was just a reminder of all the losses we've had."

Following her split with Nick in 2020, Savannah debuted her relationship with Robert, the former athlete whose estranged wife allegedly hired a hit man to kill him.

Instagram (Savannah Chrisley)

Read more about their relationship here, or keep reading to see Savannah Chrisley grow up in the spotlight:

Wilford Harewood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2013: Sweet Sixteen Party

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

2014: NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

2014: Jingle Ball

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

2016: Chrisley Knows Best Panel

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2016: Miss Teen USA Competition

Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

2017: Academy Of Country Music Awards

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2019: E! News' Daily Pop

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

2019: Engagement Photo Shoot

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2020: E! News' Daily Pop

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2023: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Premiere

