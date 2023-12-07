The Masked Singer: Gilmore Girls Alum Revealed as Tiki During Double Elimination

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Has "Paranoia" Watching Gilmore Girls

Where Tiki leads, we will follow, as he says goodbye to The Masked Singer following nine impressive weeks of competition.

A music legend who appeared on Gilmore Girls was sent back to Stars Hollow on the Dec. 6 episode, exiting the Fox reality series as part of a double elimination ahead of the upcoming season 10 finale.

Prior to Tiki's high-energy performance of Kiss' "I Was Made for Lovin' You," the rocker shared a little bit about his journey from small-town kid to world-famous performer.

"When I was a kid, my buddy asked me to join a choir," Tiki teased. "He told me if I got in, I'd get a three buck stipend every month. I said, 'What's a stipend?' But I knew three bucks meant two more Kiss posters. So, I auditioned, and because I had a super high-pitched voice, I was made lead soprano."

"Who would have thunk I'd be touring the rest of my life," the star added. "It just goes to show never pass up an opportunity because you never know what it will lead you to."