The Masked Singer: Gilmore Girls Alum Revealed as Tiki During Double Elimination

During The Masked Singer's rock 'n' roll night, a legendary frontman and Gilmore Girls character was unmasked as Tiki. Plus, Husky was also revealed before being sent home.

Where Tiki leads, we will follow, as he says goodbye to The Masked Singer following nine impressive weeks of competition.

A music legend who appeared on Gilmore Girls was sent back to Stars Hollow on the Dec. 6 episode, exiting the Fox reality series as part of a double elimination ahead of the upcoming season 10 finale.

Prior to Tiki's high-energy performance of Kiss' "I Was Made for Lovin' You," the rocker shared a little bit about his journey from small-town kid to world-famous performer.

"When I was a kid, my buddy asked me to join a choir," Tiki teased. "He told me if I got in, I'd get a three buck stipend every month. I said, 'What's a stipend?' But I knew three bucks meant two more Kiss posters. So, I auditioned, and because I had a super high-pitched voice, I was made lead soprano."

"Who would have thunk I'd be touring the rest of my life," the star added. "It just goes to show never pass up an opportunity because you never know what it will lead you to."

photos
20 Surprising Secrets About Gilmore Girls Revealed

Unfortunately, Tiki landed in the bottom with Husky, leaving only Sea Queen to move on to the finale to compete against next week's semi-final winner.

When it came to the judges' predictions, Ken Jeong guessed Jon Bon Jovi, Jenny McCarthy picked Adam Lambert and Robin Thicke chose Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell. However, Nicole was the only one to guess correctly with Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, who guest starred on Gilmore Girls to play character Gil, a member of Lane Kim's (Keiko Agena) fictional band Hep Alien, from 2003 to 2007.

Michael Becker/FOX/Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

"It was the connection to me that sealed the deal," Nicole said. "It was 2006 and I was on the same bill as this legend and we saw the monkey clue for Skid Row's song ‘Monkey Business.'"

After the unmasking, Bach revealed he has ties to another one of the judges as well. 

"I've never met Robin," he said, "but I partied with your dad." 

Bach, 55, recalled once celebrating with game show host Alan ThickeJohn Stamos and the Beach Boys, adding, "Your dad was hilarious. He was so funny and cool, but I'm Canadian too, so we're all a little bit crazy."

And Bach wasn't the only contestant sent home. Read on to find out the true identity of Husky, plus see who else is left in the competition.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Instagram (maskedsingerfox) & Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

