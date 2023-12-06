Hilary Duff Just Can't Help Going Overboard for the Holidays

E! is editorially independent. Hilary Duff picked these items. Some of these items are from Hilary's own product line. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Imagine you're going shopping in Target and suddenly Hilary Duff is there and hands you a $500 gift card. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, for some lucky Target Circle members in Los Angeles it was a reality. That's because Duff has partnered with Target to help spread joy this holiday season by surprising shoppers and adding some magic. This is where we caught up with Hilary, who describes Target as her "happy place." She shared her advice on gift giving, offered her top gift recs, and shared how she gets through a stressful holiday with kids.

"Sit on the floor with them and get engaged and get on their level," Duff advises. "If you can try to let the other stuff go, and know that's what's important, I think it is a really hard thing to do sometimes with all the mayhem of the holiday season. But the time spent, even if it's just with one gift, is really special."

And Hilary Duff knows something about gifts. From practical stocking stuffers like Tums and underwear, to go-to gifts like blankets and candles, she gave us a breakdown of what she likes to gift (and be gifted), along with the little extras that make her holiday sparkle.

"My husband and I do a date night right before Christmas where we go have a quick dinner and then we hit Target and we just fill up our cart. It's just fun! We always promise each other that we're not going to go overboard, like, we're going to keep it really tame this year. And then you just can't."

So read on for more of Hilary Duff's holiday and gift recommendations that will keep your season merry and bright.