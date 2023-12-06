Hilary Duff Just Can't Help Going Overboard for the Holidays

E! is editorially independent. Hilary Duff picked these items. Some of these items are from Hilary's own product line. If you buy something through links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Imagine you're going shopping in Target and suddenly Hilary Duff is there and hands you a $500 gift card. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, for some lucky Target Circle members in Los Angeles it was a reality. That's because Duff has partnered with Target to help spread joy this holiday season by surprising shoppers and adding some magic. This is where we caught up with Hilary, who describes Target as her "happy place." She shared her advice on gift giving, offered her top gift recs, and shared how she gets through a stressful holiday with kids.
"Sit on the floor with them and get engaged and get on their level," Duff advises. "If you can try to let the other stuff go, and know that's what's important, I think it is a really hard thing to do sometimes with all the mayhem of the holiday season. But the time spent, even if it's just with one gift, is really special."
And Hilary Duff knows something about gifts. From practical stocking stuffers like Tums and underwear, to go-to gifts like blankets and candles, she gave us a breakdown of what she likes to gift (and be gifted), along with the little extras that make her holiday sparkle.
"My husband and I do a date night right before Christmas where we go have a quick dinner and then we hit Target and we just fill up our cart. It's just fun! We always promise each other that we're not going to go overboard, like, we're going to keep it really tame this year. And then you just can't."
So read on for more of Hilary Duff's holiday and gift recommendations that will keep your season merry and bright.
Hilary Duff's Holiday Must-Haves
Holiday Classic House Gingerbread House Kit with Roof Helper
"We make gingerbread houses a lot and that was something that I did as a child, so it's nice to carry on the tradition with my kids," reports Hilary Duff. We picked out this ready-to-make gingerbread house with premade icing, decorative candies and more for your festive day.
Sterno Products S'Mores Maker
Hilary Duff shares another activity her family does together during the holidays, "We make s'mores." You can do it too with this s'more maker kit that can be used indoors or outdoors. It includes roasting forks, a sterno, an ingredients station, and more. All you need to provide is the marshmallow, chocolate, graham crackers, and holiday spirit.
Vickerman Hot Pink Series Unique Artificial Christmas Tree
Each of Hilary Duff's kids have a Christmas tree in their bedrooms and, "the girls' have light pink and they're sooo cute." If you're searching for a similar look we found this 3-foot tall pink tree that comes with LED lights and that cute pink vibe.
Hilary Duff's Gift Picks for Him
Hanes Men's Boxer Briefs, 5-Pack
For her husband, Hilary Duff buys, "Underwear. Always underwear." If you'd also like to get pick up some, we choose these bestselling boxer briefs that come in a five-pack. They're soft, breathable and designed to be cool when worn.
Goodfellow & Co Men's Odor Resistant Crew Socks, 10-pack
New socks is another item on Hilary Duff's list. We found these odor-resistant white crew socks that are soft, breathable, and comfy for everyday wear or working out. Best of all, they come in a 10-pack, so there's plenty on hand.
Perfect Bar Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Snack Size Protein Bars
"The guy loves protein bars. That's his love language," Hilary Duff remarks about her husband. If you'd like to snag some, check out these chocolate chip and peanut butter protein bars that are the perfect size for snacking.
Tums Ultra Strength Assorted Fruit Antacid Chewable Tablets
Another practical gift that Hilary Duff likes to get her husband is a bottle of Tums. This bottle comes with 72 chewable tablets in assorted fruit flavors for heartburn relief and fits perfectly in a stocking.
Hilary Duff's Gift Picks for Kids
Target Cash Register + Accessories
"Target made these mini carts this year and little mini cash registers, they're really cute," Hilary Duff reports. The register comes with 25 sounds and phrases in English and Spanish, a working calculator, shopping bag, groceries and pretend money for hours of pretend play.
Target Toy Shopping Cart
This is the mini shopping cart that Hilary Duff mentioned. The 12-piece set includes cart, coffee cup, coffee cap, coffee sleeve, coffee cup holder, and grocery items, plus it's the perfect size for little Target shoppers.
LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Building Toys for Creative Play, Kids Creative Kit 10696
"LEGO is a usual suspect for the holidays," Hilary Duff shares. It's hard to go wrong with this LEGO kit that includes 484 pieces in 35 different colors. With so many possibilities, it's perfect for adding to an existing collection or starting a beginner on their LEGO journey.
L.O.L. Surprise! Sunshine Color Change Limited Edition Doll
For her girls, Hilary Duff notes, "L.O.L. dolls, my kids are obsessed with." We picked out this Sunshine Makeover L.O.L. doll that changes color in the sun and features a surprise when you feed her water. It includes a doll, outfit, shoes, bottle, secret message, and more.
Hilary Duff's Stocking Stuffer Picks
Da Bomb Bath Fizzers Unicorn Bath Bomb
When it comes to stocking stuffers, Hilary Duff reports, "Bath bombs are a big one for the girls. Love bath bombs." Check out this Unicorn Bath Bomb. Just drop it in the bath and it will fill the tub with fragrant fizziness (without staining). Plus, it includes a fun prize inside.
NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Lip Drip Lip Gloss
Lip gloss is another item on Hilary Duff's stocking stuffer list for her girls. We picked out this shiny, creamy lip gloss that comes in eight shades and features an easy-to-apply wand. Reviewers rave about the quality and texture on their lips.
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream for Dry and Rough Hands
"I love getting a hand cream," Hilary Duff shares. This fragrance-free cream is designed to provide relief for dry skin and is dermatologist-recommended. Reviewers love how moisturizing it feels.
Hilary Duff's Go-To Gifts
Reduce Coldee Portable Drinkware
Hilary Duff's kids don't leave the house without a water bottle, so she believes that, "water bottles are a great gift." The Reduce mug is TikTok-famous for it's spill-proof design that prevents messes. It's easy for kids to grip and they're able to sip, gulp or drink with the 3-in-1 lid.
Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Hilary Duff reports, "I always love a good water bottle. The human race doesn't go anywhere without a water bottle, which is great...we're so hydrated." Take a look at this popular stainless steel water bottle that comes in 13 colors. It an keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, comes with a straw for sipping, and features a sleek design that's easy to toss into a bag.
Opalhouse Clear Glass Cozy Nights Lidded Jar Candle Gray
"Everybody loves a candle," according to Hilary Duff. This two-wick soy candle has a 50-hour burning time and features notes of woody tobacco, sweet caramel and citrusy bergamot. Plus, it comes in a glass jar with a gold lid for a luxe vibe.
Room Essentials Ribbed Plush Throw Blanket
"I love a new blanket," Hilary Duff shares. This soft, plush throw blanket features a ribbed design and soft blush color that goes with any aesthetic. It's the perfect accent for a cozy holiday.
good.clean.goop The Good Clean Daily Essentials Kit
"I love beauty – I love skincare. I'm literally at Target right now and I really want to see the new goop skincare line here," Hilary Duff shares. With this good.clean.goop daily essentials kit you get a cleanser, toner and moisturizer that are designed for brighter, more radiant skin.
Hilary Duff's Host Gift Pick
Room Essentials Outdoor Square Trio Planters with Tray
When it comes to bringing a gift for a host, Hilary Duff reports, "I love to bring a plant to people's homes. And then when it's my friends who have multiple kids, I'm like, because you want to keep something else alive, here you go. I love plants and I love a great planter." She adds, "It's nice to kind of give something that people remember. Like, oh my god, you got me that. It's either thriving or dying." Just pop a succulent into this trio planter and you're good to go.
Hilary Duff's Most-Used Gift
Universal Thread Women's Cozy Marled Crew Socks, 2-pack
"I love socks because my feet are always cold at night. So my husband always will buy me a really special, nice pair of socks," Hilary Duff shares. This two-pack of fuzzy socks are stretchy, cozy, and Christmas-ready.
