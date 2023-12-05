Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn Actor Barry Keoghan Step Out for Dinner Together in Los Angeles

Barry Keoghan's house may be where Sabrina Carpenter's other sock is.
The "Nonsense" singer and the Saltburn star were spotted heading to dinner out together in Brentwood, California on Dec. 2.
For their outing, Sabrina wore a long leather coat on top of jeans and a blouse, pairing the look with platform boots and a small white purse. Barry was dressed equally casually in a cream-colored sweater with a collar.
As for when The Eras Tour opener and the Irish actor may have first crossed paths? The pair were each in the city of love during Paris Fashion Week in September, posing for pics together at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week in September.
The night out to dinner with Sabrina comes just a few months after the BAFTA winner, 31, reportedly split from girlfriend Alyson Kierans.
The former couple, who share son Brando, 14 months, had largely kept their romance out of the spotlight during their more than two years together. However, the dentist showed her support for Barry at the 2023 Oscars, where he was nominated for best supporting actor, and joined him on the red carpet
As for Sabrina, she was last linked to fellow pop star Shawn Mendes after the pair were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation album release party in March. However, he quickly put an end to the idea of anything romantic between the pair. "We are not dating," he told Netherlands-based publication RTL Boulevard later that month. "But thank you."
Barry and Sabrina are an unlikely pairing—many have speculated on social media—but the could-be couple is far from the only unexpected duos in Hollywood. Keep reading to see more...