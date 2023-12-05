Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn Actor Barry Keoghan Step Out for Dinner Together in Los Angeles

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Being Called "Homewrecker" in New Song

Barry Keoghan's house may be where Sabrina Carpenter's other sock is.

The "Nonsense" singer and the Saltburn star were spotted heading to dinner out together in Brentwood, California on Dec. 2.

For their outing, Sabrina wore a long leather coat on top of jeans and a blouse, pairing the look with platform boots and a small white purse. Barry was dressed equally casually in a cream-colored sweater with a collar.



As for when The Eras Tour opener and the Irish actor may have first crossed paths? The pair were each in the city of love during Paris Fashion Week in September, posing for pics together at the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week in September.

The night out to dinner with Sabrina comes just a few months after the BAFTA winner, 31, reportedly split from girlfriend Alyson Kierans.