The Best Gifts for Pets and Their Owners That Deserve A Round Of A-Paws

You know how they say it's better to give than get? Well, when it comes to our furry pals, that's spot-on. Even though they're most likely already spoiled on a daily basis with plenty of belly rubs and treats (maybe too many), our fur babies also deserve an extra special gift every now and then. Whether it's their birthday, the holidays, or just a random day, going all out for them instead of their regular trip to the pet store will make them feel extra special and loved.

Believe it or not, many special and unique gifts can also act as a present for both you as the pet parent and your furry friend—especially if you're just as obsessed with your furball as we are. So, if you're ready to pamper your four-legged friend and yourself with a tail-wagging or purr-inducing gift you'll both enjoy, we've curated a list of the most paw-fect products currently on the market that'll point you in the right direction (no leash required!). From a human-sized dog bed where you can both cuddle up and share (yes, we're not joking!!!) to custom gifts you both can admire, keep scrolling for the best gifts for pets and those who love them.