The Best Gifts for Pets and Their Owners That Deserve A Round Of A-Paws

You know how they say it's better to give than get? Well, when it comes to our furry pals, that's spot-on. Even though they're most likely already spoiled on a daily basis with plenty of belly rubs and treats (maybe too many), our fur babies also deserve an extra special gift every now and then. Whether it's their birthday, the holidays, or just a random day, going all out for them instead of their regular trip to the pet store will make them feel extra special and loved.
Believe it or not, many special and unique gifts can also act as a present for both you as the pet parent and your furry friend—especially if you're just as obsessed with your furball as we are. So, if you're ready to pamper your four-legged friend and yourself with a tail-wagging or purr-inducing gift you'll both enjoy, we've curated a list of the most paw-fect products currently on the market that'll point you in the right direction (no leash required!). From a human-sized dog bed where you can both cuddle up and share (yes, we're not joking!!!) to custom gifts you both can admire, keep scrolling for the best gifts for pets and those who love them.
Plufl The Original Human Dog Bed for Adults
If you've ever been slightly jealous of your pup's fluffy haven of a dog bed, we're right there with you. Well now, thanks to Plufl, they've created the first ever human dog bed all pet owners and their pets can enjoy together. Boasting a luxurious soft vegan fur exterior, a supportive plush pillow bolster, easy-to-use handles, and a nifty side pocket for your essentials, this bed is bound to become your ultimate comfort zone.
Cloud Nine Window Hammock
For those navigating apartment life or looking to enhance their feline friend's domain, the Cloud Nine window hammock is the ideal non-permanent solution for a snug space. With secure attachment via sturdy suction cups, this hammock provides your little one with the perfect vantage point to observe the outside world.
Wild One Walk Kit
Deck out your pup in Wild One's must-have three-piece walk kit! It comes with a super comfy harness, a smooth-as-butter leash, and yep, you're reading that right—a seriously stylish poop bag carrier. Who knew dog essentials could be this chic?
Furbo 360° Dog Camera
With the Furbo camera, you can throw treats to your dogs and check in on them from your phone—even when you're not at home. Plus, if your furball figures out the treat trick and sniffs the dispenser, the camera will snap a selfie. It's like a virtual playdate for your pup!
Tuft & Paw Stellar Cat Bed
Treat your fancy feline to the epitome of comfort with this ultra-chic cat bed, providing both style and security. Its breathable sphere shape, custom-fit faux fur blanket, and striking design not only offer your cat a luxurious retreat but also doubles as a sleek piece of home decor. Let's be real, this one is a must-have for both of you!
West & Willow Custom One Pet Portrait
No one deserves a blown-up customer portrait of themselves more than your furry friend. Now you can both admire this masterpiece by West & Willow every time you walk into the room.
Casper Dog Bed
Give your dog the royal treatment they deserve with this deluxe double-layer memory foam dog bed. It's so incredibly plush, that you might find yourself tempted to curl up with them instead of the other way around.
Boxed Large Pet Collar In Signature Canvas
How chic is this luxury pet collar from Coach?! Ideal for your fashion-forward pup, now your furry companion can twin with you on walks, matching perfectly with your very own Coach bag. Crafted from signature coated canvas and smooth leather, this collar is available for both big and small pups.
PETLIBRO App Monitoring Cat Water Fountain with Wireless Pump
Boost your cat's hydration game with the PETLIBRO app monitoring cat water fountain. This sleek upgrade not only encourages more sips but also tracks volume, frequency, and time, keeping you in the loop about your cat's hydration habits for their continued happiness and health. Cheers to a purr-fectly hydrated feline friend!
Lesure Small Dog Car Seat
Ensure your tiny pup feels both safe and snug with this top-rated car seat. Featuring ample padding, a water-resistant design, and easy machine washability, this seat is not only functional but also easy on the eyes.
BarkBox Subscription Box
For just $35 a month, a standard BarkBox subscription hooks you up with two bags of treats, two toys (tailored for safe play based on your dog's size), and a chew. It's not just a great deal—the themes are also consistently adorable, like this month's National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation BarkBox that features a plush Clark Griswold and moose mug, cousin Eddie's RV housing a "Jelly of the Month Club" surprise, and Aunt Bethany's lime jello.
Merry Makings Red/Blue Fair Isle Pet Parent Hooded Pajama Onesie
Now you can cozy up by the fire with your pet while both rocking matching Christmas pajamas like this human-sized hooded onesie and pet-sized playsuit. It honestly doesn't get better than that, and your furry friend will love the extra attention and cozy vibe.
Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set
For all the dog lovers out there who've marveled at those social media videos of pets chatting with their owners using special buttons—now your furry friend can have their own set! Complete the experience with a how-to book from the canine pioneer who kicked it all off.
Embark Breed & Health Kit - Dog DNA Test
Uncover a wealth of information about your pup, well beyond their breed, with this invaluable resource that's absolutely worth the investment. As a bonus, easily share the results with your vet to proactively plan and anticipate any potential health concerns.
