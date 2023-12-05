How Margot Robbie Stood Up to Oppenheimer Producer to Make Barbenheimer Happen

This Barbie isn't playing around.
Margot Robbie revealed that a producer from Oppenheimer originally asked her to move Barbie's release date so the two films wouldn't compete.
"I was like, ‘We're not moving our date,'" the Babylon actress told Cillian Murphy on Variety's Dec. 5 episode of Actors on Actors. "‘If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date.'"
The producer allegedly said that while the historical thriller would move forward with its debut, he felt it was best for the Mattel-inspired movie to reschedule.
"I was like, ‘We're not moving," she explained. "‘I think this is a really great pairing, actually.' It's a perfect double billing—Oppenheimer and Barbie."
The Peaky Blinders star couldn't agree more, laughing, "It was a good instinct."
And Margot was right. "Barbenheimer," a word combining films Barbie and Oppenheimer, blew away box office projections during its opening weekend, according to CNBC.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie went on to break records during its opening run, including for the biggest opening weekend ever for a female director. And Oppenheimer transcended expectations and outperformed expert predictions, NBC News reported.
Amid the film's hype, the Harley Quinn actress also made sure to dress the part while promoting her Warner Bros. film. She appeared at several events donning Barbie-inspired looks, including most recently at the 2023 Gotham Awards.
Margot Robbie says that #Oppenheimer producer Chuck Roven asked her to move #Barbie’s release date: “I was like, ‘We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.’” #ActorsOnActors https://t.co/5IwVjNm7Us pic.twitter.com/4iPXSzMVLj— Variety (@Variety) December 5, 2023
The 33-year-old wore a black Prada dress to the Nov. 27 award show and accessorized with a gold clutch, black gloves and matching heels. Even Margot's beauty look was doll-inspired—with a retro ponytail and barely-there makeup.
Keep reading to see more of Margot's fantastic looks as Barbie.
(E!, NBC News, CNBC and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family.)