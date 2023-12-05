How Margot Robbie Stood Up to Oppenheimer Producer to Make Barbenheimer Happen

Watch : Margot Robbie: Did She Keep Her "Barbie" Clothes?

This Barbie isn't playing around.

Margot Robbie revealed that a producer from Oppenheimer originally asked her to move Barbie's release date so the two films wouldn't compete.

"I was like, ‘We're not moving our date,'" the Babylon actress told Cillian Murphy on Variety's Dec. 5 episode of Actors on Actors. "‘If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date.'"

The producer allegedly said that while the historical thriller would move forward with its debut, he felt it was best for the Mattel-inspired movie to reschedule.

"I was like, ‘We're not moving," she explained. "‘I think this is a really great pairing, actually.' It's a perfect double billing—Oppenheimer and Barbie."

The Peaky Blinders star couldn't agree more, laughing, "It was a good instinct."

And Margot was right. "Barbenheimer," a word combining films Barbie and Oppenheimer, blew away box office projections during its opening weekend, according to CNBC.