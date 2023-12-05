How Margot Robbie Stood Up to Oppenheimer Producer to Make Barbenheimer Happen

Margot Robbie told Cillian Murphy she was asked to change Barbie’s debut by an Oppenheimer producer but refused: “It’s a perfect double billing.”

By Brahmjot Kaur Dec 05, 2023 9:17 PMTags
MoviesCillian MurphyBarbieCelebritiesMargot Robbie
Watch: Margot Robbie: Did She Keep Her "Barbie" Clothes?

This Barbie isn't playing around. 

Margot Robbie revealed that a producer from Oppenheimer originally asked her to move Barbie's release date so the two films wouldn't compete.

"I was like, ‘We're not moving our date,'" the Babylon actress told Cillian Murphy on Variety's Dec. 5 episode of Actors on Actors. "‘If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date.'"

The producer allegedly said that while the historical thriller would move forward with its debut, he felt it was best for the Mattel-inspired movie to reschedule.

"I was like, ‘We're not moving," she explained. "‘I think this is a really great pairing, actually.' It's a perfect double billing—Oppenheimer and Barbie."

The Peaky Blinders star couldn't agree more, laughing, "It was a good instinct."

And Margot was right. "Barbenheimer," a word combining films Barbie and Oppenheimer, blew away box office projections during its opening weekend, according to CNBC.

photos
Secrets Behind the Barbie Movie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie went on to break records during its opening run, including for the biggest opening weekend ever for a female director. And Oppenheimer transcended expectations and outperformed expert predictions, NBC News reported.

Amid the film's hype, the Harley Quinn actress also made sure to dress the part while promoting her Warner Bros. film. She appeared at several events donning Barbie-inspired looks, including most recently at the 2023 Gotham Awards.

Trending Stories

1

Young and the Restless' Billy Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

3

Kylie Kelce Gives a Nod to Taylor Swift With Sweet Video of Daughters

The 33-year-old wore a black Prada dress to the Nov. 27 award show and accessorized with a gold clutch, black gloves and matching heels. Even Margot's beauty look was doll-inspired—with a retro ponytail and barely-there makeup.

Keep reading to see more of Margot's fantastic looks as Barbie.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Hi, Barbie!
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Evening Barbie
Gotham/GC Images
OG Barbie
Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images
Malibu Barbie
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Elegant Ensemble Barbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink Barbie
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Day-to-Night Barbie
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Solo in the Spotlight Barbie
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
Holiday Barbie
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
'80s Girlboss Barbie
Caroline McCredie Photography
Blueprint Barbie
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Boss Lady Barbie
Gotham/WireImage
Bridal Barbie
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Old-Hollywood Barbie
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images
Bohemian Barbie
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Executive Barbie
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Moschino Barbie
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Globetrotting Barbie
David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage
Bubble Cut Barbie
Cindy Ord/WireImage
Sophisticated Barbie
Instagram
Preppy Barbie
James Gourley/Getty Images
Versace Barbie
Instagram
Retro Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Met Gala Barbie
Instagram
Hot Wheels Barbie
Manny Carabel/WireImage
Bejeweled Barbie
John Salangsang/Deadline/Shutterstock
Chic Barbie
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Golden Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Beachy Barbie

(E!, NBC News, CNBC and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Young and the Restless' Billy Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood

3

Kylie Kelce Gives a Nod to Taylor Swift With Sweet Video of Daughters

4

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Break Silence on Affair Allegations

5
Exclusive

Inside Coco & Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Extravagant 8th Birthday Party