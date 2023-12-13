How to Keep Your Hair Healthy All Year-Round, According to Dua Lipa's Stylist Jesus Guerrero

Watch : Botched Doctors Perform Medical MIRACLES for the Holidays

These beauty tricks are worthy of a hair flip.

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero—who frequently works with Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, Rosalía and Katy Perry—revealed the foolproof tips that keep his clients' hair looking fresh all year-round.

"The OGX Penetrating Oil brings so much shine, and helps your hair stay healthy and stunning," he exclusively told E! News. "I would also recommend not washing your hair as often. If you style it once, allow that style to live."

His go-to hack for maintaining a look? "Make sure you wear a bonnet when you go to sleep," Jesus suggested, "or sleep with a silk pillow. Those are things I do with my hair that really help me when I don't want to style it all the time."

Of course, there will be days you need to rinse, wash and repeat. And for Jesus, that's an essential step to having healthy tresses.

"It's always starting with a solid foundation—a good shampoo and conditioner," he explained, "and making sure it's perfectly clean and hydrated. That's the key to a hairstyle lasting a while."