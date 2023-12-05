RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Is Dating Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen

Watch : RHOC's Alexis Bellino Introduces Transgender Son Miles

John Janssen has moved on from Shannon Beador with another Real Housewives of Orange County star.

The businessman has recently started seeing series alum Alexis Bellino, a source confirmed to E! News.

"As they continue getting to know each other, including discovering many shared common interests, Alexis and John have started dating," the insider close to the budding couple revealed to E! Dec. 5. "Things are still very new and they're not using terms like boyfriend and girlfriend at this time, but they're enjoying the companionship and happiness they bring to each other's lives."

Both Alexis and John recently got out of long-term relationships. The former Bravo star, 46, and fiancé Andy Bohn broke up in September while the 60-year-old called it quits with Shannon after three years of dating.

Fans saw John and Shannon's relationship troubles play out on RHOC's most recent season, before they broke things off in November 2022 once filming wrapped. But, according to Shannon, she was blindsided by the breakup.