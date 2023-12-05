RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Is Dating Shannon Beador's Ex John Janssen

John Janssen has moved on from Shannon Beador with another Real Housewives of Orange County star.
The businessman has recently started seeing series alum Alexis Bellino, a source confirmed to E! News.
"As they continue getting to know each other, including discovering many shared common interests, Alexis and John have started dating," the insider close to the budding couple revealed to E! Dec. 5. "Things are still very new and they're not using terms like boyfriend and girlfriend at this time, but they're enjoying the companionship and happiness they bring to each other's lives."
Both Alexis and John recently got out of long-term relationships. The former Bravo star, 46, and fiancé Andy Bohn broke up in September while the 60-year-old called it quits with Shannon after three years of dating.
Fans saw John and Shannon's relationship troubles play out on RHOC's most recent season, before they broke things off in November 2022 once filming wrapped. But, according to Shannon, she was blindsided by the breakup.
"We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story," the-59-year-old revealed in January. "He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating."
"I've never loved anyone more in my life," she added. "I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I've never loved anyone like I've loved John. But clearly, he didn't feel the same way."
However, John ultimately did not see a future with the reality star.
"It's sad because I love Shannon very much," he told People at the time. "I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She's one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that's unlike anything I've ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I'll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn't mean we're right for each other for the rest of our lives."
While he said he never wanted to hurt Shannon, he said the split was "the right thing" for them both.
"We're two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough," he continued. "And while I know Shannon sees it as I've said things to her I never meant, I hope she'll be able to see that there's no bad person here. It's two really good people who couldn't make it work."
