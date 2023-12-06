Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Winners Revealed

Watch : Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Quickstep on over to find out the winners of Dancing With the Stars.

After competing in the Dec. 5 finale, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were named the champions of season 32 and were awarded the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, named after the late judge who died in April. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach were the runners-up.

For the first time ever, the finale featured five pairs, with Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov; Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev; and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber rounding out the finalists.

"My partnership with Val has been amazing, and he's allowed me to be myself," Xochitl said in a confessional. "As a 17 year old girl, I've been on projects where a lot of people don't listen to what I have to say. I have been told you can't."

The Doctor Strange star added, "So, being here and being able to have that is really nice."

For Val, he noted that welcoming his first child with Jenna Johnson in January has changed his outlook on life, including his DWTS career.