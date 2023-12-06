Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Winners Revealed

After Xochitl Gomez, Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson, Jason Mraz and Alyson Hannigan competed in the Dancing With the Stars finale, one pair was awarded the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Quickstep on over to find out the winners of Dancing With the Stars.

After competing in the Dec. 5 finale, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy were named the champions of season 32 and were awarded the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, named after the late judge who died in AprilJason Mraz and Daniella Karagach were the runners-up.

For the first time ever, the finale featured five pairs, with Ariana Madix and Pasha PashkovCharity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev; and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber rounding out the finalists.

"My partnership with Val has been amazing, and he's allowed me to be myself," Xochitl said in a confessional. "As a 17 year old girl, I've been on projects where a lot of people don't listen to what I have to say. I have been told you can't."

The Doctor Strange star added, "So, being here and being able to have that is really nice."

For Val, he noted that welcoming his first child with Jenna Johnson in January has changed his outlook on life, including his DWTS career. 

"Becoming a dad this off-season definitely changed everything," the pro noted in a confessional. "There's a sense of nurturing and a sense of protectiveness this season more than ever."

During the episode, the stars' loved ones sent in videos celebrating their accomplishments. 

America Ferrera said in a clip to Xochitl, "You got this mama, go dance your booty off," while Eva Longoria told her, "You are making Latinas proud everywhere."

Disney/Eric McCandless

And as Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay shared in a clip to her costar, "Ariana, I am so proud of you. Congrats on making it into the finale."

Alyson also got some love from her How I Met Your Mother costars. "It has been a joy every week. I am so in awe of you," Cobie Smulders said, as Josh Radnor quipped, "It makes me wish we had danced a little bit more on the set."

Disney/Eric McCandless

Each duo performed two routines. First, they did the "redemption dance" where the competitors revisited a style they had performed earlier in the season for the chance to show their improvement and obtain higher scores from judges Carrie Ann InabaDerek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

Alyson and Sasha returned to the salsa with a number set to Gloria Estefan's "Get on Your Feet," and Xochitl and Val went back to the foxtrot with choreography set to Katy Perry's "Unconditionally." Charity and Artem also tangoed to Astor Piazzolla's "Libertango," Ariana and Pasha performed a samba to the Spice Girls' "Spice Up Your Life" and Jason and Daniella did a foxtrot to Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon."

Disney/Eric McCandless

Then, it was time for the freestyle with, of course, some unforgettable mashups. Alyson and Sasha rocked out to Taylor Swift's "Enchanted" and Jennifer Lopez's "Papi" while Ariana and Pasha grooved to Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)" and Ciara's "Level Up." Plus, Charity and Artem danced to Destiny's Child's "Lose My Breath" as well as "Suéltate" by Sam i and Jarina De Marco featuring Anitta and BIA.

Some pairs decided to bust a move to a single hit song. Jason and Daniella, for example, did a routine to "Happy" by C2C featuring Derek Martin while Xochitl and Val danced to District 78's "Que Calor." The winning pair's final score was 120.

Of course, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough were there to cheer them on as were former castmates. To look back at all the stars who competed on season 32, keep reading.

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

