Kylie Kelce Gives a Nod to Taylor Swift With Heartwarming Video of Daughters Wyatt and Bennett

Kylie Kelce knows all too well how quickly time flies.
In fact, the wife of Jason Kelce recently expressed her wish for her and the Philadelphia Eagles player's three daughters—Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months—to stay this young forever.
Kylie shared a video to TikTok that showed two of the couple's kids getting studious. First, Wyatt can be seen with a book in her lap as she perches on top of the family's couch, before the camera shows Bennett flipping through a picture book—which would have been a flawlessly convincing depiction of a baby reading if it weren't for the book being upside down.
And for the occasion, Kylie gave a subtle shoutout to her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's new girlfriend by having the audio set to Taylor Swift's song "Never Grow Up." And she added a cheeky nod to the media attention the Kelce family has garnered in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs player's romance with the Grammy winner.
"If you're gonna try to make a headline out of this," the former collegiate field hockey player jokingly captioned her Dec. 5 post, "you better offer a suggestion of a better audio... because there isn't one."
And indeed the song off Speak Now is a fitting choice, with it's chorus of, "Oh, darlin', don't you ever grow up / Don't you ever grow up / Just stay this little" and "it could stay this simple," which could be heard playing in the clip. It was a choice so perfect, that fans were enchanted by the song choice and video content in equal measure.
"Absolutely no better audio... her songs are the soundtrack of life," one user commented, while another added, "You're about to break the internet. This is precious!"
@kyliekelce
If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio… because there isnt one. (Eagles gear was a happy accident.)? Never Grow Up - Taylor Swift
And this is not the only nod Kylie has given to the Grammy winner on social media as of late.
Just days earlier, the 31-year-old "liked" a post from Today detailing how Taylor's publicist Tree Paine slammed rumors that the "Cruel Summer" singer and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had secretly married.
But despite her athletic career—and her family's growing fame—this is how Kylie prefers to operate these days: from the sidelines.
"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie admitted to Spectrum News in November. "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."
