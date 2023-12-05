Kylie Kelce Gives a Nod to Taylor Swift With Heartwarming Video of Daughters Wyatt and Bennett

Watch : NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3

Kylie Kelce knows all too well how quickly time flies.

In fact, the wife of Jason Kelce recently expressed her wish for her and the Philadelphia Eagles player's three daughters—Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months—to stay this young forever.

Kylie shared a video to TikTok that showed two of the couple's kids getting studious. First, Wyatt can be seen with a book in her lap as she perches on top of the family's couch, before the camera shows Bennett flipping through a picture book—which would have been a flawlessly convincing depiction of a baby reading if it weren't for the book being upside down.

And for the occasion, Kylie gave a subtle shoutout to her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's new girlfriend by having the audio set to Taylor Swift's song "Never Grow Up." And she added a cheeky nod to the media attention the Kelce family has garnered in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs player's romance with the Grammy winner.

"If you're gonna try to make a headline out of this," the former collegiate field hockey player jokingly captioned her Dec. 5 post, "you better offer a suggestion of a better audio... because there isn't one."