Kylie Kelce Gives a Nod to Taylor Swift With Heartwarming Video of Daughters Wyatt and Bennett

Kylie Kelce's newest video of her and Jason Kelce's daughters Wyatt and Bennett includes Taylor Swift in a subtle way.

Kylie Kelce knows all too well how quickly time flies. 

In fact, the wife of Jason Kelce recently expressed her wish for her and the Philadelphia Eagles player's three daughters—Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months—to stay this young forever. 

Kylie shared a video to TikTok that showed two of the couple's kids getting studious. First, Wyatt can be seen with a book in her lap as she perches on top of the family's couch, before the camera shows Bennett flipping through a picture book—which would have been a flawlessly convincing depiction of a baby reading if it weren't for the book being upside down. 

And for the occasion, Kylie gave a subtle shoutout to her brother-in-law Travis Kelce's new girlfriend by having the audio set to Taylor Swift's song "Never Grow Up." And she added a cheeky nod to the media attention the Kelce family has garnered in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs player's romance with the Grammy winner.

"If you're gonna try to make a headline out of this," the former collegiate field hockey player jokingly captioned her Dec. 5 post, "you better offer a suggestion of a better audio... because there isn't one."

Taylor Swift Attends Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers Game

And indeed the song off Speak Now is a fitting choice, with it's chorus of, "Oh, darlin', don't you ever grow up / Don't you ever grow up / Just stay this little" and "it could stay this simple," which could be heard playing in the clip. It was a choice so perfect, that fans were enchanted by the song choice and video content in equal measure. 

"Absolutely no better audio... her songs are the soundtrack of life," one user commented, while another added, "You're about to break the internet. This is precious!"

@kyliekelce

If you’re gonna try to make a headline out of this, you better offer a suggestion of a better audio… because there isnt one. (Eagles gear was a happy accident.)

? Never Grow Up - Taylor Swift

And this is not the only nod Kylie has given to the Grammy winner on social media as of late. 

Just days earlier, the 31-year-old "liked" a post from Today detailing how Taylor's publicist Tree Paine slammed rumors that the "Cruel Summer" singer and her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had secretly married. 

But despite her athletic career—and her family's growing fame—this is how Kylie prefers to operate these days: from the sidelines. 

"It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera," Kylie admitted to Spectrum News in November. "I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter." 

And for more of Jason and Kylie's cutest family moments, keep reading. 

Instagram/@kykelce

Love at First Sight

After a not-so-smooth first date, Jason and Kylie would hit off when they went out again, with the two making their relationship Instagram official in November 2015.

Instagram/@kykelce

Total Touchdown

After tying the knot in 2018, Kylie reflected on celebrating the wins in life alongside her now-husband.

"This off-season was my favorite yet," she wrote in a social media post that July. "It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season."

Instagram

Baby on Board

By October 2019, the couple expanded their family, welcoming baby Wyatt into the world.

Instagram/@kykelce

Family of Four

Two years later, their second daughter Elliotte, joined her big sister.

Instagram/@kykelce

Party of Five

Just one year later, Kylie shared that "another Kelce lady" would be added to the bunch with an adorable set of photos.

Instagram/@kykelce

Baby Bennett

In February 2023, the couple welcomed their third child, with her arrival coming nearly two weeks after Jason faced off against brother Travis at the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram/@jason.kelce

Golden Girls

The NFL star shared a glimpse at his oldest daughters holding a huge prize in May 2023, writing on Instagram, "Never in a million years did I think I’d hold the Larry O’Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!! Unbelievable honor to see it in person. The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it’s actually massive!! The girls were very interested in it."

Instagram/@kykelce

Perfect Teammates

The couple shared a look at the family of five while on the field that August, joking in a joint Instagram post, "Here for the Rita’s and obstacle courses with dad after practice."

