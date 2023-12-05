Young and the Restless Actor Billy Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Details surrounding Billy Miller's cause of death have been confirmed.

Nearly three months after the Young and the Restless star's passing, the Travis County Medical Examiner's office has ruled he died by suicide, according to the report obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The report states, per the outlet, Miller was found in the bathtub of his home and was pronounced dead at the scene. The document stated that letters specifying intent were also recovered. Additionally, it was confirmed he suffered from bi-polar disorder and depression.

Miller's manager previously shared the Emmy winner died on Sept. 15 in Austin, Texas, just two days before his 44th birthday. After his passing, his mother Patricia Miller spoke out about the tragic loss, thanking fans, friends and colleagues for the "overwhelming amount of love" their family received.

"He fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression for years," she said in a Sept. 18 statement shared to social media by the actor's publicist. "He did everything he could to control the disease. He loved his family, his friends and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life."