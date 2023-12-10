How Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice and More Bravo Stars Are Celebrating the 2023 Holidays

Watch : Will Kyle Richards Spend Holidays with Maurico? She Says...

Happy holidays, Bravoholics.

As the 2023 festive season commences this month, your favorite Bravo reality stars are sharing how they are celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

For Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is putting on a united front with husband of 27 years Mauricio Umansky despite their ongoing separation.

"When you really do love someone that much, it doesn't just go away, no matter what the circumstances are," the mom of four recently told E! News. "We're putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first."

As for what the longtime couple will be up to when they spend Christmas at their home in Aspen this Dec. 25?

"We love to be in the snow and skiing," Kyle revealed. "Just laying low and playing games by the fire. Watching movies, that's our favorite thing to do this time of year."