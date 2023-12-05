What Is Rizz? Breaking Down Oxford's Word of the Year—Partly Made Popular By Tom Holland

Watch : Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About GF Zendaya

Tom Holland may claim to not have it, but he did help put "rizz" on the map.

After all, it was just named Oxford University Press word of the year. So, what exactly is rizz? Well, the publishing house described it as a "colloquial noun, defined as ‘style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.'" More commonly, it's seen as deriving from the "charisma."

As for what this has to do with Tom, he thrust the Gen Z slang into the spotlight after going viral on TikTok while using it.

"I have no rizz whatsoever," he claimed when asked about his charm in a June interview with BuzzFeed. "I have limited rizz."

But the Uncharted actor was more than happy to be rizz-less.

"I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game, probably making a movie with each other," he joked, referring to his off-screen romance with Zendaya. "It definitely helps when the characters you're playing are falling in love with one another. "You can sort of blur the lines a little bit. "That's kind of where my rizz is at."