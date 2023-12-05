Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood Due to Aftermath of Her Divorce

Angelina Jolie recently opened up about why she’s leaving Hollywood after her and Brad Pitt’s ongoing divorce is finalized.

Angelina Jolie is ready to leave the city of stars.

In fact, The Maleficent star, 48, recently opened up about her decision to eventually leave Los Angeles, noting she hasn't been able to do so quite yet due to ongoing legal issues related to her divorce from Brad Pitt.

"It's part of what happened after my divorce, I lost the ability to live and travel as freely." she told WSJ. Magazine in an article published on Dec. 5. "I will move when I can." 

As the daughter of actors—her dad is Jon Voight and her mom was Marcheline Bertrand—the Los Angeles native was never really "impressed" with the culture. As she put it: "I never bought into it as significant or important." 

But despite not buying into celebrity culture as she began her own acting career, as her star rose, the Oscar winner soon found herself at the center. And looking back, if she knew what was to come, Angelina may have pursued a different career path. She explained, "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much."

photos
Angelina Jolie's Best Looks

And for the actress, that includes her seven-year legal battle with Brad over custody and estate claims. Outside of the public interest in the case between the estranged couple, the divorce has also put stress on their six children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The divorce, she says, took a toll on everyone.  

"We had to heal," Angelina added of the ordeal to WSJ. "There are things we needed to heal from."  

As for where the Eternals star will go after leaving Hollywood behind? Angelina plans to spend more time at her home in Cambodia and seek out "authenticity," with her children. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," she told WSJ. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meanwhile, some of the Jolie-Pitt family have already fled the Hollywood nest, with her oldest child, Maddox, studying at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea and her daughter Zahara attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read on to see sweet moments of Angelina and her kids.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eternally Adorable

The actress brings MaddoxZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the U.K. premiere of Eternals in 2021.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
All Grown Up!

Jolie brought kids Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox to the Los Angeles premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. How cute is this photo?

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock
Reunited

In early October 2019, Angelina reunited with son Maddox at the Maleficent premiere in Japan, two months after she dropped him off at college. Zahara also joined the duo at the movie event, where the trio posed for photos on the red carpet.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images
Sharing a Laugh

LOL! The trio had a sweet moment together on the red carpet in Rome.

David Livingston/Getty Images
Family Time

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the 2018 Annie Awards, where the movie she co-produced, The Breadwinner, wins Best Animated Feature-Independent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Premiere Ready

The actress brings Shiloh and Zahara to the premiere of the animated movie The Breadwinner.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Festival Family

Jolie and MaddoxPaxZaharaShilohKnox and Vivienne appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix
Mom and the Boys

Jolie and sons Maddox and Pax appear at the premiere of First They Killed My Father at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

George Pimentel/WireImage
Toronto Premiere No. 2

The actress brings ZaharaShiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox to the premiere of The Breadwinner at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
New York Night Out

Jolie appears with the kids at the premiere of First They Killed My Father in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Mom's Little Movie Stars

The January 2016 premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 turned out to be a a real family affair!

Kaan Bozdoan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Humanitarian in Training

Angelina, a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, brought Shiloh along to this June 2015 meeting in Turkey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Life in the Fast Lane

Brad and Knox attended the the MotoGP British Grand Prix race at Silverstone ahead of the release of the 2015 documentary Hitting The Apex.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Can You Hear Me Now?

Brad made sure his mini-me's ears were protected from the loud engines!

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Black Tie Affair

Pax, Shiloh and Maddox all dressed up for the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, which was directed by their mom.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kids' Choice Awards

Zahara and Shiloh were Angelina's very special dates to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Top Mom

The kids were beyond excited when Angelina won the award for Best Villain for her role in Maleficent

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
On His Own

Brad and Angelina's oldest son posed for a few photos solo at the 2014 premiere if Maleficent

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Oldest Sibling Perk

Maddox got to join his parents at the 2013 Governors Awards, where mom Angelina was honored for her dedication to humanitarian causes around the world with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

World War Z

Maddox and Pax joined their parents at the 2013 premiere of Brad's zombie flick.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Game Time

In January 2010, Maddox and Brad watched as the New Orleans Saints played the Arizona Cardinals. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dressed to Impress

Maddox held his own alongside Brad and Angelina at the 2009 premiere of Invictus.

