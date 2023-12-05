Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood Due to Aftermath of Her Divorce

Watch : Angelina Jolie's Son Maddox Is All Grown-Up in RARE Public Outing

Angelina Jolie is ready to leave the city of stars.

In fact, The Maleficent star, 48, recently opened up about her decision to eventually leave Los Angeles, noting she hasn't been able to do so quite yet due to ongoing legal issues related to her divorce from Brad Pitt.

"It's part of what happened after my divorce, I lost the ability to live and travel as freely." she told WSJ. Magazine in an article published on Dec. 5. "I will move when I can."

As the daughter of actors—her dad is Jon Voight and her mom was Marcheline Bertrand—the Los Angeles native was never really "impressed" with the culture. As she put it: "I never bought into it as significant or important."

But despite not buying into celebrity culture as she began her own acting career, as her star rose, the Oscar winner soon found herself at the center. And looking back, if she knew what was to come, Angelina may have pursued a different career path. She explained, "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much."