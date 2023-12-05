Angelina Jolie Reveals Plans to Leave Hollywood Due to Aftermath of Her Divorce

Angelina Jolie is ready to leave the city of stars.
In fact, The Maleficent star, 48, recently opened up about her decision to eventually leave Los Angeles, noting she hasn't been able to do so quite yet due to ongoing legal issues related to her divorce from Brad Pitt.
"It's part of what happened after my divorce, I lost the ability to live and travel as freely." she told WSJ. Magazine in an article published on Dec. 5. "I will move when I can."
As the daughter of actors—her dad is Jon Voight and her mom was Marcheline Bertrand—the Los Angeles native was never really "impressed" with the culture. As she put it: "I never bought into it as significant or important."
But despite not buying into celebrity culture as she began her own acting career, as her star rose, the Oscar winner soon found herself at the center. And looking back, if she knew what was to come, Angelina may have pursued a different career path. She explained, "When I was starting out, it wasn't as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much."
And for the actress, that includes her seven-year legal battle with Brad over custody and estate claims. Outside of the public interest in the case between the estranged couple, the divorce has also put stress on their six children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. The divorce, she says, took a toll on everyone.
"We had to heal," Angelina added of the ordeal to WSJ. "There are things we needed to heal from."
As for where the Eternals star will go after leaving Hollywood behind? Angelina plans to spend more time at her home in Cambodia and seek out "authenticity," with her children. "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," she told WSJ. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."
Meanwhile, some of the Jolie-Pitt family have already fled the Hollywood nest, with her oldest child, Maddox, studying at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea and her daughter Zahara attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.
