Adam Johnson Death: International Ice Hockey Federation Announces Safety Mandate After Tragedy

Watch : Adam Johnson Tragedy: Arrest Made in Hockey Death

Ice hockey officials are looking to ensure Adam Johnson's tragic death will not be repeated.

Over one month after the 29-year-old died from a laceration to his neck received during a game, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is taking steps to implement further safety measures. The organization has announced neck guards will be mandatory at all levels—including at the Winter Olympics and World Championships.

"The IIHF Council, on recommendation from its Medical Committee," the organization said in a statement Dec. 4, "has decided to mandate the use of a neck laceration protector, specifically designed for this purpose, at all levels of IIHF competitions."

Noting the date of implementation will depend on supply of the protective gear, the statement continued, "The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand. Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition."