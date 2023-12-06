This Sparkly $329 Kate Spade Bag Is Now Just $74 – And It’s The Perfect Festive Touch To Any Outfit

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

'Tis the season for all things sparkly, glittery, and shiny because if there's any time to embrace some glitz and glam it's definitely during the holidays. It's festive, statement-making, and totally on trend. If you're wondering how to incorporate some glitter in your wardrobe, one easy way to do so is with sparkly bag and it just so happens that Kate Spade Outlet has the perfect option: their Glitter Tinsel Flap Shoulder Bag.

Boasting 360 degrees of sparkly goodness, this bag is the perfect size to carry around this winter since it can fit all of the essentials like your phone, wallet, sunglasses, and makeup. It'll instantly liven up a simple white turtle neck and jeans or pair perfectly with a cocktail dress for any holiday parties you on your calendar. Plus, it comes in a total of four beautiful colors. Not only is it currently 72% off, Kate Spade has graced us with an extra 25% off for a limited, which brings the total to a not-so-grand total of $74. It's originally $329, which means that you're saving $255. In a way, you're actually making money because girl math, am I right? Hurry though, because these savings won't last forever!