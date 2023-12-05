13 Winter Socks That Are Cute, Cozy & Meant to Be Seen By Everyone

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Brrr…it's cold out there, there must be some winter socks in the atmosphere. And even though the temperatures are dropping, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. Whether you're wearing boots, UGG Taz slippers, or just some comfortable shoes, it's the perfect time to show off some cute socks. But, can you get trendy socks that are also warm and cozy? And the answer is yes! I've put together a list of the best winter socks that are meant to be seen (and check off all those other boxes).
From viral socks that you've seen on TikTok to classic Nordic-inspired wool-blend socks, from slouchy socks to retro 70s tube socks, these are the footwear you'll want to be sporting this szn. And lucky for you they're all available on Amazon, some come with multiple pairs, and they're backed by glowing reviews. Stock up for now or for later, for yourself or for a loved one, and for the left and for the right – your feet will be oh so thankful.
So keep on scrolling for the socks you'll want to be seen in, all winter long.
Polo Ralph Lauren Women's Polo Bear Trouser Socks
If you've been on TikTok lately, you may have seen this adorable Polo Ralph Lauren socks. They feature the cute Polo bear, hit the leg at mid-calf, and have ribbed knit cuffs. One reviewer reported, "So cute, comfortable and the bear does not stretch out and become unrecognizable when I wear them."
Justay Cozy Winter Socks, 5 Pairs
With five vintage-inspired Nordic designs, these wool-blend winter socks are bright, colorful, and warm. They come with over 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and fans rave that they're comfortable, stay in place, and aren't itchy.
Pareberry Retro White Tube Socks
Channel your inner 70s vibe with these retro-inspired tube socks. According to reviewers, they stay in place on the calf, while staying soft and breathable. Plus, they come in a variety of different color stripes.
HUE Women's Slouch Sock 3 Pair Pack
If you're looking for the soft, slouched look, these white socks are a great pick. They feature an elastic top band that stays in place wherever you need and are available in black and blue. One shopper reported, "They are super cute over leggings."
Loritta Cute Animal Socks, 3 Pairs
These fuzzy socks aren't just warm and cute, they're paw-stitively purr-fect. There's elastic at the cuff to keep them in place, feel super soft, and, of course, feature a design that makes the wearer look like they have cat paws.
BomKinta Boot Socks for Women, 3 Pairs
According to TikTok, these comfy socks are a must-have if you're wearing boots or UGGs, especially UGG Tazz slippers. They're warm, soft and feature a thick elastic cuff that's not too tight, according to reviewers. In fact this reviewer noted, "They are so warm and thick but not too thick for your shoes. They wash and dry great. And they are a cute addition with boots or clogs and jeggings or leggings."
Gonii Athletic Crew Socks, 5-Pair
Get a pop of neon with these crew socks. They feature some compression for just the right fit, plus they're breathable and moisture-wicking, which is so needed when you're hiking or just wearing boots in the cold.
Smilelife Magnetic Holding Hands Socks, 2 Pairs
With googly 3D eyes and magnetic holding hands, these socks are as quirky as they are warm. They're available in black and white, and come with two pairs in a pack, so you can gift them to someone you'd like to hold magnetic sock hands with.
Justay Winter Socks, 5 Pairs
Elastic cuff, wool-blend, cute cat design -- check, check, check. According to reviewers, these socks are soft, have a great fit, and look perfect with ankle boots.
UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock
When it comes to super soft socks, these UGG socks are a solid choice. They're made of a polyester-chenille blend that's comfy and warm, but won't leave your feet sweaty (according to reviewers). You can grab them in 10 different colors.
UGG Women's Leda Cozy Sock
One reviewer glowed that these UGG socks feel like clouds covering your feet. They have a little stretch to move with you, plus they're warm and fuzzy.
HAPPYPOP Funny Socks
Moo-ve over other socks, these cow print socks are hitting the town. They're soft, fit well, and are also available in a few fun prints like cats with glasses, pandas, and sloths.
Peoaieh Over Knee High Fuzzy Socks
At first glance, these fuzzy socks may look a little extra, but users on TikTok beg to differ. These trendy, fuzzy socks are made of a soft polyester blend that will keep your legs all the way up to your knees, warm and cozy. They even have an opening at the bottom so they can be worn as open toe socks or footless socks.
Now that your feet are warm, take a look at these sweaters that will keep your pets nice and warm.