RHONJ's Jennifer Fessler Shares Ozempic-Type Weight Loss Injections Caused Impacted Bowel

Jennifer Fessler's weight loss journey continues—despite some uncomfortable side effects.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently revealed that, after taking FDA-approved prescription medication for Type 2 diabetes also used for weight loss, the injectable drug caused severe constipation that sent her to the hospital.

"I have been on—and I'm not going to call it Ozempic, that's been the umbrella name," the 53-year-old shared with costar Jackie Goldschneider on their Two Jersey Js podcast Dec. 4, "but I've been on semaglutide for over a year now, and I've lost maybe 22 pounds."

"I'm not afraid of Ozempic and I will tell you I have had an experience that was not good, and I'm pretty positive it was about the semaglutide," the Bravolebrity continued. "I had to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel."

However, Fessler admitted she's still a fan of the appetite-suppressing medication, adding, "I'm still not nervous about it."