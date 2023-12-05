RHONJ's Jennifer Fessler Shares Ozempic-Type Weight Loss Injections Caused Impacted Bowel

Jennifer Fessler's weight loss journey continues—despite some uncomfortable side effects.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently revealed that, after taking FDA-approved prescription medication for Type 2 diabetes also used for weight loss, the injectable drug caused severe constipation that sent her to the hospital.
"I have been on—and I'm not going to call it Ozempic, that's been the umbrella name," the 53-year-old shared with costar Jackie Goldschneider on their Two Jersey Js podcast Dec. 4, "but I've been on semaglutide for over a year now, and I've lost maybe 22 pounds."
"I'm not afraid of Ozempic and I will tell you I have had an experience that was not good, and I'm pretty positive it was about the semaglutide," the Bravolebrity continued. "I had to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel."
However, Fessler admitted she's still a fan of the appetite-suppressing medication, adding, "I'm still not nervous about it."
But, the reality star did note she ignored signs prior to the medical issue.
"I was drinking no water, eating no vegetables," Fessler explained. "'Cause something that happens, a new experience for me, is being able to eat what I want even when it's not the most healthy choices and still lose weight. So, maybe for the first time in my life, I'm losing weight on pizza and bagels and ice cream."
That said, she finally realized something was wrong after almost two weeks without a bowel movement.
"I noticed there was constipation, I didn't do anything about it," Fessler said. "I wasn't taking Miralax, that you take every morning, or any kind of stool softener. I hadn't gone in a week, then it was a week and a half."
After seeing a medical professional, the New Jersey native shared she's still taking the drug and hasn't "had a problem since."
