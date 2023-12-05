All of These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

Watch : Harry Jowsey Gifts DWTS Pro Rylee Arnold $14K Bracelet

Who needs a dating app when you have a ballroom?

Dancing With the Stars' 32nd season comes to an end on Tuesday, Dec. 5, with five celebs—Bachelorette Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan, singer Jason Mraz and Marvel star Xochitl Gomez—left to battle it out for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

But which star will win DWTS isn't the only question on viewers' minds as two eliminated pairings have made headlines after sparking romance rumors. After they were voted off the show, Harry Jowsey gifted his dance pro Rylee Arnold a $14,000 bracelet as they spent Thanksgiving together with Rylee's family. "She deserves the world," the Too Hot to Handle alum wrote on Snapchat, though they've yet to officially confirm they are dating.

The other pair that had fans rumba-ling about their relationship were Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, who were allegedly seen holding hands in October.