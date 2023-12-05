All of These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

Who needs a dating app when you have a ballroom?
Dancing With the Stars' 32nd season comes to an end on Tuesday, Dec. 5, with five celebs—Bachelorette Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, How I Met Your Mother alum Alyson Hannigan, singer Jason Mraz and Marvel star Xochitl Gomez—left to battle it out for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
But which star will win DWTS isn't the only question on viewers' minds as two eliminated pairings have made headlines after sparking romance rumors. After they were voted off the show, Harry Jowsey gifted his dance pro Rylee Arnold a $14,000 bracelet as they spent Thanksgiving together with Rylee's family. "She deserves the world," the Too Hot to Handle alum wrote on Snapchat, though they've yet to officially confirm they are dating.
The other pair that had fans rumba-ling about their relationship were Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater, who were allegedly seen holding hands in October.
But Mauricio, who is currently separated from wife Kyle Richards, and Emma were quick to set the record straight.
"We do want to address this story, this whole thing that's going out and about, about whether Emma and I are dating," Mauricio said in a video alongside Emma shared to his Instagram Story Oct. 26. "About whether we went out on a date. For full clarity, we are not dating."
Emma, who was married to fellow pro Sasha Farber before their divorce in 2022, also sounded off on the speculation and explained the "very special bond" that can be formed on DWTS between the celebrities and dancers.
"Guys you don't understand, it's intense," she said, "I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing."
Of course, Harry and Rylee and Mauricio and Emma join a long list of Dancing with the Stars pairings that have made headlines for allegedly taking their tango off the dance floor.
So, while we wait to see who wins season 32 or if Harry and Rylee are actually an item, we are looking back on all of Dancing With the Stars' past couples—whether they were a celeb-pro, celeb-celeb or pro-pro pairing—to see if they're still fully in step.
Dancing With the Stars' season 32 finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.