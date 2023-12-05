Why Larsa Pippen Is Leaving Engagement Ring Shopping in Marcus Jordan's Hands

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are simply having a wonderful Christmas time.
Which means Michael Jordan's son isn't stressing about how he could propose to his girlfriend of about a year.
"It's in the works," Marcus told E! News when asked if wedding planning is in their future at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. on Dec. 1. "That's my tagline for it, and it'll happen when it happens."
And Larsa, 49, is excited for that day.
"I feel like we're in a good place. We're really happy," The Real Housewives of Miami star added before turning to Marcus and adding, "And I feel like you know what kind of ring I like. So, we'll see."
In fact, they've already started looking.
"We've definitely been doing some ring shopping," the 32-year-old shared, "so I'm starting to get an understanding of what it might look like."
As for the design, Larsa is leaving the ball in Marcus' court.
"I feel like you have such good taste that I love the things you send me," she told him, "and I feel like I just leave it to you."
As he put it, "No heavy lifting. I'm not worried about it. It's gonna be right."
Until then, Larsa has the promise ring Marcus gifted her earlier this year. But the idea of being his wife—she was previously wed to Scottie Pippen for about two decades—is even more appealing.
"I liked being married," Larsa told E! in October. "I like marriage. I feel like it's great. I feel like it's great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone. And so, marriage to me is kind of important."
