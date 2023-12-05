Why Larsa Pippen Is Leaving Engagement Ring Shopping in Marcus Jordan's Hands

Watch : Larsa Pippen Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are simply having a wonderful Christmas time.

Which means Michael Jordan's son isn't stressing about how he could propose to his girlfriend of about a year.

"It's in the works," Marcus told E! News when asked if wedding planning is in their future at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. on Dec. 1. "That's my tagline for it, and it'll happen when it happens."

And Larsa, 49, is excited for that day.

"I feel like we're in a good place. We're really happy," The Real Housewives of Miami star added before turning to Marcus and adding, "And I feel like you know what kind of ring I like. So, we'll see."

In fact, they've already started looking.

"We've definitely been doing some ring shopping," the 32-year-old shared, "so I'm starting to get an understanding of what it might look like."