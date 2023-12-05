Exclusive

Why Larsa Pippen Is Leaving Engagement Ring Shopping in Marcus Jordan's Hands

After about a year together, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are thinking about an engagement—but the ball is in his court when it comes to ring shopping.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 05, 2023 3:58 PMTags
ExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesLarsa Pippen
Watch: Larsa Pippen Reveals If She'd Ever Get Married Again

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are simply having a wonderful Christmas time.

Which means Michael Jordan's son isn't stressing about how he could propose to his girlfriend of about a year.

"It's in the works," Marcus told E! News when asked if wedding planning is in their future at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif. on Dec. 1. "That's my tagline for it, and it'll happen when it happens." 

And Larsa, 49, is excited for that day.

"I feel like we're in a good place. We're really happy," The Real Housewives of Miami star added before turning to Marcus and adding, "And I feel like you know what kind of ring I like. So, we'll see."

In fact, they've already started looking.

"We've definitely been doing some ring shopping," the 32-year-old shared, "so I'm starting to get an understanding of what it might look like."

photos
Stars' Engagement Rings

As for the design, Larsa is leaving the ball in Marcus' court.

"I feel like you have such good taste that I love the things you send me," she told him, "and I feel like I just leave it to you." 

As he put it, "No heavy lifting. I'm not worried about it. It's gonna be right."

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Break Silence on Affair Allegations

2

Mackenzie Phillips Addresses Dad John’s Alleged Rape and Incest

3

Kylie Kelce Shows Subtle Support for Taylor Swift Over Joe Alwyn Rumor

Until then, Larsa has the promise ring Marcus gifted her earlier this year. But the idea of being his wife—she was previously wed to Scottie Pippen for about two decades—is even more appealing.

"I liked being married," Larsa told E! in October. "I like marriage. I feel like it's great. I feel like it's great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone. And so, marriage to me is kind of important."

While we wait and see what the future holds for Larsa and Marcus, keep reading to see all of the Jingle Ball's star-studded guests.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tori Spelling & Family

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Doechii

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jenna Ushkowitz

Taylor Hill/WireImage,

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jennie Garth

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Trista Sutter & Bob Guiney

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Olivia Rodrigo

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Flavor Flav

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Teddi Mellencamp & Family

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ian Ziering & Family

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

P1Harmony

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Ashley Iaconetti

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Maddie Ziegler

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Dixie D'Amelio

Leon Bennett/WireImage

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach

Leon Bennett/WireImage

GUNNAR

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Teddi Mellencamp

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ben Higgins & Jessica Clarke

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Niall Horan

Leon Bennett/WireImage

(G)I-DLE

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

charlieonnafriday

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Andrea Barber

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miguel

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Jingle Ball: Star Sightings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Break Silence on Affair Allegations

2

Mackenzie Phillips Addresses Dad John’s Alleged Rape and Incest

3

Kylie Kelce Shows Subtle Support for Taylor Swift Over Joe Alwyn Rumor

4

Former Miss America Runner-Up Shares Her Addiction Struggles

5

Kissing Booth’s Joey King Responds to Jacob Elordi’s Criticism