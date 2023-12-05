Ryan Seacrest Details Budding Bond With Vanna White Ahead of Wheel of Fortune Takeover

Ryan Seacrest is ready to step up to the wheel.
As he prepares take over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties from the retiring Pat Sajak, he'll do so with show veteran and longtime co-host Vanna White by his side. And it sounds like the pair are already a winning spin.
"Of course, being next to Vanna, she's a legend. She's an icon," Ryan told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We spent a little shooting some promos for next season, and she's just so down to earth. She's exactly what you would expect."
And the Live with Kelly and Ryan alum is still in awe over his new role.
"It's just so exciting to think about being on that set," he noted. "I've watched the show for so many decades. I'm a fan of the show, and the game is the star."
Earlier this fall, he gave insight into his Wheel of Fortune prep, sharing advice he'd gotten from his new colleagues.
"They've just told me how fun the show is," Ryan told E! News in September. "It is probably the best show to work on television. You're giving away money every single night to people, and it never gets old."
Vanna herself confirmed Ryan is eager to join the legendary game show family, sharing details of a conversation she and the 48-year-old had after he was named as the new host in June.
"He was just so kind. And he goes, 'No one's ever gonna replace Pat, I'm not trying to replace Pat,'" she recalled to E! News in October. "I'm just thrilled to be able to work with you and I'll do whatever it takes. Please teach me whatever I need to know.' So that was really nice."
But before Ryan makes his Wheel of Fortune debut next year, he'll once again be back as host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. And this year Rita Ora will be by his side as co-host.
"It's got all the biggest artists of the year," he teased of this year's event. "We'll have an LA party, we'll have the Times Square party. I look forward to the million plus people jammed in at Times Square."
So don't miss this year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing live on ABC on Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. EST.