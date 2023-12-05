Ryan Seacrest Details Budding Bond With Vanna White Ahead of Wheel of Fortune Takeover

Watch : Ryan Seacrest Reveals Who He Thinks Ruled Music In 2023

Ryan Seacrest is ready to step up to the wheel.

As he prepares take over Wheel of Fortune hosting duties from the retiring Pat Sajak, he'll do so with show veteran and longtime co-host Vanna White by his side. And it sounds like the pair are already a winning spin.

"Of course, being next to Vanna, she's a legend. She's an icon," Ryan told E! News in an exclusive interview. "We spent a little shooting some promos for next season, and she's just so down to earth. She's exactly what you would expect."

And the Live with Kelly and Ryan alum is still in awe over his new role.

"It's just so exciting to think about being on that set," he noted. "I've watched the show for so many decades. I'm a fan of the show, and the game is the star."

Earlier this fall, he gave insight into his Wheel of Fortune prep, sharing advice he'd gotten from his new colleagues.