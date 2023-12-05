Suzanne Somers’ Husband Shares the Touching Reason She’s Laid to Rest in Timberland Boots

Watch : Suzanne Somers' Husband Details Her Final Moments

Alan Hamel gave his wife Suzanne Somers one last parting gift.

The late Three Company star's husband of 46 years recently shared the specific footwear he wanted his wife to be laid to rest in.

"Suzanne never really had boots designed for hiking on the rocks, so I ordered the Timberland boots," the former television host told People in an article published on Dec. 4. "[I] made my gift personal by drawing on them in a few words that represented our life to some degree and made them very personal to Suzanne."

The 87-year-old went on to explain that while his wife had "every manolo blahnik ever made," her staple footwear would've been "predictable but not very personal." The Timberlands had sentimental value. In fact, the boots are an homage to an integral part of the couple's morning routine, which included a two-hour hike in their residential Malibu or Palm Springs.

The Anniversary Game stars' morning routine "always included hiking to the top of one of the mountains, where there was a creek and a large flat rock in the middle of the creek," Hamel explained—and his late wife preferred to don the hiking boots for the activity.