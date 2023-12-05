Maralee Nichols Shares Glimpse Inside Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo's 2nd Birthday Party

Watch : Maralee Nichols Posts Son Theo After Tristan Thompson Honors Son Tatum

All aboard the birthday train.

Maralee Nichols recently celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo turning 2 years old with a train-themed birthday bash. In a series of photos shared to her Instagram Stories Dec. 4, Maralee and Theo are seen coordinating for the party with matching outfits consisting of denim overalls, red bandannas and newsboy-style caps.

In one pic, the mother-son duo posed near red and blue balloons that spelled out, "Chugga Chugga Two Two." Meanwhile, in another, Maralee cuddled with a large white teddy bear that sported her son's first name on its hat.

But that's not all, as the model also shared several snaps of her and her friends dressed in theme, as well as a look at Theo playing with toys that included building blocks sporting his moniker.

This, of course, isn't the first time that Maralee, who previously filed a paternity suit against Tristan—also dad to True, 5, and Tatum, 16 months, with ex Khloe Kardashian and son Prince, 7, with ex Jordan Craig—has shared glimpses at her family life.