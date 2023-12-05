Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Deserve an Award for This Iconic Housewives Reenactment

Watch : Andy Cohen Channels RHOSLC Meredith Marks' Accent

The moment was cold as ice, but this recreation is fire.

When Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman stepped into the Watch What Happens Live studio, host Andy Cohen did not miss an opportunity to take advantage of the talent sitting in front of him. In fact, he had the two Academy Award winners take on perhaps their most challenging roles yet—those of Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Specifically, the pair's whispered blow out at costar Whitney Rose's sound bath event.

And among the highlights from the WWHL moment is Julianne, as Monica, telling Natalie, "Lisa! You're like a little tramp stamp, you beg for attention everywhere you go."

To which Natalie, as Lisa, retorted, "If this is what mediocre looks like, I am so happy being mediocre."

After the scene ended to huge applause from the studio audience, Andy reflected, "I have to say, the text was better than I thought on that."

And the Still Alice actress agreed, "It was pretty strong," while the Black Swan star nodded her assent.