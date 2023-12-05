Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Deserve an Award for This Iconic Housewives Reenactment

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore left jaws on the floor when recreating one of Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia's fights from RHOSLC while on Watch What Happens Live.

The moment was cold as ice, but this recreation is fire. 

When Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman stepped into the Watch What Happens Live studio, host Andy Cohen did not miss an opportunity to take advantage of the talent sitting in front of him. In fact, he had the two Academy Award winners take on perhaps their most challenging roles yet—those of Monica Garcia and Lisa Barlow from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Specifically, the pair's whispered blow out at costar Whitney Rose's sound bath event. 

And among the highlights from the WWHL moment is Julianne, as Monica, telling Natalie, "Lisa! You're like a little tramp stamp, you beg for attention everywhere you go."

To which Natalie, as Lisa, retorted, "If this is what mediocre looks like, I am so happy being mediocre."

After the scene ended to huge applause from the studio audience, Andy reflected, "I have to say, the text was better than I thought on that."

And the Still Alice actress agreed, "It was pretty strong," while the Black Swan star nodded her assent. 

And the actresses' real-life counterparts also ate the moment up.

"OMFFFGGGGG. SHUT UUPPPP," Monica commented under the WWHL Instagram post of the moment, while Lisa added, alongside laughing crying emojis and a heart, "Queens."

Of course, Monica and Lisa's fight has not been the only one to make waves in this fourth installment of the Salt Lake City-based Bravo series. In fact, it isn't even the only one to find its way into the Clubhouse. 

In October, Andy had none other than the great Reba McEntire recreate Meredith Marks' infamous Palm Springs dinner meltdown, during which Meredith referenced "the ruuumors and the nastiness"—a phrase that has since become a much-loved and referenced line. 

And viewers are likely to see many another fight before this season comes to a close, especially with the show's housewives headed to Bermuda during the Dec. 5 episode.  

In the meantime, keep reading to meet the rest of this season's RHOSLC cast.

