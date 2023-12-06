In a Rush to Shop for a Last-Minute Gift Exchange? These White Elephant Gifts Ship Quickly

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Technically, the goal of a white elephant gift exchange is to walk away with the best present. Those expectations put some pressure to give a great gift too. No one wants to buy the present that gets passed over during a gift exchange, but what do you get when you don't even know who you're shopping for? Casting such a wide net can make it more difficult to narrow down your gift shopping.
If you've been racking your brain to think of the perfect gift and you're running out of time, don't worry because Amazon has a landing page full of great white elephant suggestions. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks from the list.
The Most Popular White Elephant Gifts With Fast Shipping
- Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy- 25,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Cleverfy Shower Steamers- 23,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Usaga Scalp Massager- 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Esarora Ice Roller- 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Chunace Toilet Bowl Night Light With Motion Sensor- 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Glam Up Sheet Masks- 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
White Elephant Gifts With Fast Shipping
Sharper Image Heated Neck & Shoulder Wrap
Relaxation is the best gift you could give. Relieve stress and tension with this wrap that you can warm in the microwave or chill in the freezer. It's filled with lavender, chamomile, peppermint, spearmint, lemon grass, rosemary, cinnamon, yarrow, white willow, valerian root, and more natural herbs for an aromatic experience.
There are 5 colors to choose from. This heated neck and shoulder wrap has 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks
These Star Wars-inspired chopsticks will add fun to any dinner. Plus, they're a cool decoration in between meals.
There are 13 colors to choose from. These are an Amazon favorite with 14,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lip Smacker Crayola Crayon Flavored Lip Balm Trio
Lip balm is a gift you'll always use. These crayon-inspired balms are nostalgic and hydrating.
Brainstream Al Dente Singing Floating Pasta Timer
Perfectly cook pasta every time with this fun kitchen timer that sings when its ready. Just boil the timer in the pot with your pasta, wait for him to sing, and enjoy your dinner.
Perilogics Universal in Flight Airplane Phone Holder Mount
A phone holder mount is a travel essential. You can watch your favorite shows on your next flight, train ride, or bus trip with this simple gadget.
There are 3 colors to choose from. This product has 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer
I've been using this coffee mug warmer since 2020. I like to sip my morning coffee and enjoy it without rushing, so this is perfect for me since it keeps my drink at an optimal temperature.
The Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer comes in 4 colors.
Doepsilon Beard Bib Apron
Shopping for someone with a beard? This apron is a must for grooming. It will save you so much time cleaning the bathroom sink. It comes in black and white.
This gift pick has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Usaga Scalp Massager
There's just something oh-so-soothing about a scalp massage, but it's not the same when you have to do it yourself— unless you have this tool. It feels like 20 fingers are massaging your scalp and it's the perfect way to unwind after a long day.
This gift pick has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nalakuvara Golf Pens
We all need pens, right? If your friends like to golf, these pens are a fun (and useful) white elephant gift.
These pens have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Esarora Ice Roller
We can all use an ice roller. These have so many helpful functions, so it's basically several gifts in one. I use this to calm down irritated skin, sculpt my face, and soothe headaches.
There are lots of colors to choose from. This top-selling ice roller has 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Two Tumbleweeds Art Dice
If you have an artistically-inclined friend group, you know that it isn't always easy to find inspiration. These 9 color-coded dice are an easy way to brainstorm with inspo for artistic medium, mood, subjects, style, and more.
TRUFF Original Black Truffle Hot Sauce
Spice up any meal with a top-selling hot sauce. Oprah Winfrey included TRUFF Hot Sauce in her 2021 Favorite Things List. Choose from hot, hotter, white hotter, and white truffle flavors. This pick has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Skip heat damage from a curling iron and get beautiful curls just like you've seen all over TikTok. Use this heatless set overnight and you will be thrilled to see your hair in the morning. It comes in several colors.
It has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "the BEST heatless curls i've ever seen. i never leave reviews but this one i HAD to write. i have a looot of hair and its very thick and corse, even with the undercut i have. i have naturally wavy hair but when i use a curling iron the curls never seem to stay in place unless i use a bunch of hairspray which i hate. i bought this on a whim because it was so cheap and i could return it if i didn't like it. these are the BEST curls ive ever achieved with my hair.
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen by Snoop Dogg
I got Snoop Dogg's cookbook at a White Elephant exchange a couple years ago and I was so happy about it. The recipes are great and the commentary is entertaining. I'm not the only one who loves this book. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Variety Pack
Turn your shower into an aromatic experience with these scented shower bombs, which have 23,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Sheet Mask- Set of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher has recommended these sheet masks.
Royal Craft Wood Charcuterie and Cheese Boards Set
Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie board with your favorite snacks. It has deep grooves to help you organize your snacks and it's the perfect centerpiece for your next gathering. This gift pick has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chunace Toilet Bowl Night Light With Motion Sensor
Trying to give a gift that someone doesn't already have? This light is fun and easy to install. It has a motion sensor, which glows when it detects movement within 5 feet and it shuts off after 2 minutes if no motion is detected. It's ideal for when you get up in the middle of the night and you want to see where you're going without turning all the lights on. It has 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy
If you want to make the most out of your relaxation, get this expandable bath tray to hold a snack, a glass of wine, or your tablet. It comes in 13 colors and it has 25,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crownful Mini Fridge
This mini fridge is not under $35, but it's a great pick because it's portable and perfect when you're on the go. Bring it to the beach, concerts, tailgates, and more. It's the perfect addition to a guest room. Or you can use it to store your skincare products. There are 5 colors to choose from. The Crownful Mini Fridge has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shiratori Acrylic Black Lipstick Shape Evening Bag
Add some fun to your wardrobe with a lipstick-shaped bag. There are 2 colors to choose from.
What is a white elephant gift exchange?
For a white elephant gift exchange, people bring wrapped gifts, usually at a set price limit. Then, they draw numbers and pick the gifts out one by one with the option to steal the previously opened gifts. You won't know what's in each gift until it's unwrapped. The last person to go at a white elephant gift exchange gets to choose their favorite gift, even if someone else previously claimed it.
Will Amazon gifts arrive by Christmas?
The shipping time depends on what you order and your destination. Thankfully, Prime Shipping is super-fast and there are a lot of items with same-day and next-day shipping.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
