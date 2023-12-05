Proof You Might Be Pronouncing Anya Taylor-Joy's Name Wrong

Watch : Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Are Married!

It's no gambit: You may have been mispronouncing Anya Taylor-Joy's name all this time.

While unveiling the trailer to her upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the 27-year-old pronounced her first name as "anne-ya," not "awn-ya."

"Hello everyone, I'm Anya Taylor-Joy," she said in a Nov. 30 TikTok video, before costar Chris Hemsworth introduced himself. "So many wonderful artists worked on this film. We worked on it really, really hard and now it's yours."

But the Queen's Gambit star won't be furious if you have been pronouncing her name incorrectly. After all, she once let it slide for an entire production before correcting the crew on the true pronunciation during their last day of filming.

"My first director got so angry with me because we had gotten through the entire film and finally I was like, 'That's not my name," Anya recalled in 2021 interview with Extra, admitting that it's not her nature to confront people over the gaffe. "I can't get myself to do it."

She added with emphasis at the time that her name is "anne-ya."