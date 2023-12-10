Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Reveals Her Foolproof Tips for Holiday Fashion

Watch : Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

'Tis the season to sleigh.

But if you're unsure on how to curate a festive-inspired wardrobe, fret not. Stylist Erin Walsh—who frequently works with Anne Hathaway, Selena Gomez and Ashley Park—revealed her foolproof tips for elevating your holiday looks.

"The whole point is to feel great, especially this time of year," the fashion expert exclusively told E! News. "It's all about harnessing joy and finding that within yourself and sharing it with others. People get wrapped up in the idea that they have to dress a certain style, and style is not about that at all—it's about the clothes serving you."

And while Erin believes in wearing pieces that make you feel comfortable, she also noted how the holidays are the perfect time to slowly start taking risks.

"What makes you shine? Tap into that," she encouraged. "Look for the joy but be willing to surprise yourself. I love a statement coat and mixing genres. So, if you have sweatpants, or a dress or jeans and you have a great jacket, that's the key."