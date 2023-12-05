Macaulay Culkin Shares What His and Brenda Song's Son Can't Stop Doing After His Public Debut

Watch : Macaulay Culkin's Sons Make First Public Appearance

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's kids just got a taste of the suite life.

After the couple brought their two boys—Dakota, 2, and a baby whose birth was confirmed in March—to witness Macaulay receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Home Alone alum joked that his son "can't stop playing with it."

"Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 4, sharing photos from the induction ceremony. "It was such a special day to spend with my friends and fam."

The family affair also served as heartwarming reunion for Macaulay and his onscreen mom Catherine O'Hara, who praised the actor for his "perfect performance" of Kevin McCallister in their holiday classic. "I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing to do," Catherine told her former costar on stage at the Dec. 1 event. "You have brought that sense of sweet yet twisted yet totally relatable sense of humor to everything that you have chosen to do."

In fact, Macaulay showed the same self-deprecating humor when he unveiled his star on the sidewalk. As he put it, "I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name."