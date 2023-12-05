Macaulay Culkin Shares What His and Brenda Song's Son Can't Stop Doing After His Public Debut

Macaulay Culkin shared a cute glimpse into dad life with his and Brenda Song's two sons after the boys made their first public appearance at his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 05, 2023 12:56 AMTags
Brenda SongCeleb KidsMacaulay CulkinCelebrities
Watch: Macaulay Culkin's Sons Make First Public Appearance

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's kids just got a taste of the suite life.

After the couple brought their two boys—Dakota, 2, and a baby whose birth was confirmed in March—to witness Macaulay receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Home Alone alum joked that his son "can't stop playing with it."

"Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 4, sharing photos from the induction ceremony. "It was such a special day to spend with my friends and fam."

The family affair also served as heartwarming reunion for Macaulay and his onscreen mom Catherine O'Hara, who praised the actor for his "perfect performance" of Kevin McCallister in their holiday classic. "I know you worked really hard, but you made acting look like the most natural thing to do," Catherine told her former costar on stage at the Dec. 1 event. "You have brought that sense of sweet yet twisted yet totally relatable sense of humor to everything that you have chosen to do."

In fact, Macaulay showed the same self-deprecating humor when he unveiled his star on the sidewalk. As he put it, "I love the fact that my boys can come here and see a dog pee on my name." 

photos
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Cutest Pics

Explaining how his sons are "the reason pretty much to do anything now," Macaulay told Entertainment Tonight that he and Brenda "always talk about how we don't remember our life before our kids."

 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Mackenzie Phillips Addresses Dad John’s Alleged Rape and Incest

2

Vanessa Hudgens and Husband Cole Tucker Have a Post-Wedding Beach Day

3

Kissing Booth’s Joey King Responds to Jacob Elordi’s Criticism

And in his acceptance speech, Macaulay gave a sweet nod to the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress and joked that "after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

"You are absolutely everything," Macaulay told his fiancée. "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever know, you're the best person I've ever known."

Holding back tears, the actor added, "You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family."

To see Macaulay's family day out, keep reading.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shining Bright

Macaulay Culkin received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1, 2023.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Right at Home

Culkin shared a hug with fiancée Brenda Song, who he has been dating for about five years.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Family Affair

Culkin and Song's son Dakota Song Culkin, 2, stepped out for his first public appearance.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Big Debut

The couple also showed off their second baby boy, whose birth was confirmed in March. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Special Bond

The pair named their eldest Dakota to honor Culkin's older sister, who died in a car accident in 2008. Their younger son's name has yet to be revealed.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

McCallister Reunion

Culkin's Home Alone costar Catherine O'Hara delivered a speech to celebrate his milestone.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Proud Movie Mom

"The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," the actress shared on stage. "It is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little every boy on an extraordinary adventure."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Not Alone

Paris Jackson also attended to support her godfather.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Can't Beat This Hug

Michael Jackson's daughter offered a hug to Culkin—a friend of the late singer—at the ceremony.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Emotional Moment

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum shed a tear while watching the unveiling.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sibling Support

His siblings Quinn Culkin and Rory Culkin were by his side for the special day.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Love Is the New Black

Also among the presenters was Natasha Lyonne, who costarred with Culkin in 2003's Party Monster.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Mackenzie Phillips Addresses Dad John’s Alleged Rape and Incest

2

Vanessa Hudgens and Husband Cole Tucker Have a Post-Wedding Beach Day

3

Kissing Booth’s Joey King Responds to Jacob Elordi’s Criticism

4
Exclusive

Friends' Marlo Thomas Shares Sweet Memory of Matthew Perry

5

Ryan Reynolds Didn't Fumble While Trolling Blake Lively & Taylor Swift