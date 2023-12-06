Nordstrom's Holiday Sale has Wishlist-Worthy Finds up to 81% off from SKIMS, Kate Spade, Dior & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We officially have less than 20 days to go until it's Christmas, and if there's anything that we've learned in all our years of school and work, it's that deadlines are always closer than they appear. Meaning, if you're still working your way through your holiday shopping list, from gifts for the pop culture fan to the caffeine lover or foodie in your life, the clock is tick-ticking away, and it's time to get moving. We know this can be a stressful process, especially when you're trying to find meaningful gifts that are sure to please each and every loved one, all while trying to stay within budget.
We're here to help, because that's what (shopping) besties are for. Nordstrom has just launched its holiday sale, whih includes new markdowns up to 50% off on items, in addition to limited-time savings on bestselling, fan-fave items that rarely go on sale. We're talking SKIMS dresses, Nike sneakers, Dior lip oils, and so, so much more! In other words, you're sure to find something from everyone's wishlist, all while scoring major deals.
We've rounded up the best finds in fashion, beauty, and home, so let's get shopping and get ready to spread some good old-fashioned holiday cheer to your loved ones!
SKIMS Soft Lounge Long Slipdress
This cult-fave long slip dress from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is currently 50% off! Made from a stretchy, soft fabric with a scoop-neck design, this dress is made to hug your curves with relaxed comfort.
Kate Spade New York My Love Birthstone Heart Pendant Necklace
Show your giftee how much they mean to you with this dainty heart pendant necklace. The necklace is available in seven different stone variations/colors, but the ones that are currently on sale for 50% off are amethyst, ruby, and clear/gold.
COACH Tabby Polished Pebble Leather Wristlet
Featuring the iconic Coach logo and richly pebbled leather, this gorgeous wristlet is the ultimate accessory for the most stylish person in your life (including yourself). The structured bag is designed with an organized interior and includes detachable wrist straps.
Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Sneaker
These vintage-inspired Nike high-top sneakers will score you major style points on and off the court. They're styled with a sleek autoclaved sole and a streamlined profile that's reminiscent of the days of old-school b-ball.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
The cult-classic Dior lip oil is sure to be a hit with any beauty aficionado in your life. Available in eight sheer colors (including clear), this nourishing, glossy lip oil works to protect and enhance your lips, highlighting their natural color and beauty.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Pillow Hood Longline Down & Feather Jacket
Give your loved one the gift of cozy style with this down and feather jacket from Lauren Ralph Lauren that's available in four dark colors (black, loden, navy, burgundy). It's styled with a generous, pillow hood for extra-cozy comfort, and the elongated silhouette provides optimal protection from the cold.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
Formualted with avocado oil, beta-carotene & more skin-loving ingredients, this bestselling brightening eye cream works to deliver deep hydration to your undereyes. The original retail value of this duo is $120, making the value set's price ($74) a good deal on it's own; but right now, you can get an extra 30% off that, adding up to a total of 57% off in savings!
Badgley Mischka Collection Kim Ankle Strap Sandal
Bows are having a fashion moment right now, and these balletcore strappy heels may just be our favorite take on the trend so far. The gauzy bow provides a sophisticated touch to the sandal, which is lifted by a classic block heel.
Too Faced Sex Lips & Lashes Set
This ready-to-gift Too Faced set includes the fan-fave lip plumper and mascara. The Better Than Sex mascara is formulated to define and visibly lengthen your lashes, while the Lip Injection plumper is a lip gloss that leaves your lips plump, hydrated, and nourished.
Staub 5-Quart Enameled Deep Cast Iron Dutch Oven
For the chef in your life, this Staub Dutch oven is sure to earn you an additional serving of love and appreciation. Available in five chic colors, it's mae from premium cast iron that optimizes heat retention and distribution, along with an enameled interior for perfect browning.
Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum 2-Piece Gift Set
I was gifted this Prada perfume set last year, and I loved it so much that I bought another one for myself this year. The fragrance is sweet, fresh, and warm, and one of the main things that stood out to me about this perfume is its staying power and potency. Because I don't have to keep re-spraying or use more than a couple spritzes at once, this perfume lasts an incredibly long time.
Swarovski 2023 Annual Edition Crystal Star Ornament
Make the holidays extra special with this elegant Swarovski crystal ornament. Expertly cut with 97 light-catching facets and strung with a gorgeous green ribbon, this ornament is sure to add a unique twinkle to your holiday decorations.
Billabong Wrap & Roll Floral Ruffle Wrap Minidress
It may be winter, but there's no wrong time to start dreaming of sunnier days and building out your spring/summer wardrobe — especially when you can get cute finds like this woven wrap dress for 70% off. Perfect for a weekend getaway, brunch with the girlies, or a picnic in the park, this dress features a relaxed fit, ditsy blooms, and ruffled edges.
BaubleBar Kennedy Drop Earrings
These elegant drop earrings are wrapped in a silky rope that adds just the right amount of shimmer and texture to your look. They're equipped with a surgical steel post back and are anchored by minimal-chic, front-facing hoops.
Nambé Dog Treat Jar
Elevate your home decor while giving your fur baby an upgraded treat-time experience with this stylish porcelain jar from Nambé. It comes with a warm-hued wood lid that's whimsically designed with floppy ears, making it clear just whose treats the jar holds.
Looking for more holiday gifting ideas that are sure to please? Check out our ultimate gift guide for every woman in your life, featuring picks from Laneige, UGG, Anthropologie & more!