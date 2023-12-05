22 Unique Holiday Gifts You’d Be Surprised To Find on Amazon, Personalized Presents, and More

Still on the hunt for Hanukkah and Christmas gifts? You can get personalized wallets, jewelry, AirPod cases, and more from Amazon.

Amazon always comes in clutch when you're shopping for Hanukkah and Christmas gifts. There are lots of great holiday discounts, many top-rated gifts, and there are lots of options you may be surprised to see on the site.

Yes, you can get personalized gifts from Amazon. Monogram a wallet, engrave a wooden charging station, monogram an AirPods case, or customize a tumbler cup. You can even get a wooden board full of delicious puff pastries. Who knew, right? 

Those are just some of the unique presents from Amazon. This list of E! Shopping Editor-approved gifts proves that Amazon really does have something for everyone on your list.

Luna Magic Va-Va Pink Lash Primer for Mascara

No, this isn't a pink mascara. It's a lash primer that you apply before your favorite mascara. The pink color allows the black pigment from your mascara to stand out with more intensity than it would on its own.

A shopper reviewed, "Wow, it really does a great job of coating my sparse lashes. They looked fuller and longer. I am pleasantly surprised."

$22
Empower Back and Neck Massager Tool

Soothe pain and tension with this massager. Its unique shape helps you get hard-to-reach places with zero effort.

An amazon shopper declared, "Best available In terms of price, quality and effectiveness."

$30
$15
Marblefy Custom Name AirPod Pro Case With Keychain and Running Strap

If everyone you hang with has AirPods, it can get confusing. Make yours stand out from the rest with a personalized case. There are 3 font colors to choose from.

$14
$12
Boarderie Baked Brie Charcuterie Board Accessory with Food

Yes, you can actually get a board with pastries from Amazon. Boarderie has the most delicious charcuterie and cheese boards. This one has delightful puff pastries.

$139
Entrepreneurs Color Too Colored Pencils

This set of colored pencils is a thoughtful gift for the artist in your life with shades that represent a variety of skin tones.

$11
MAX'IS Creations The Mug with a Hoop

Add some fun to your morning routine with one of these sports-themed mugs. Choose from basketball, golf, soccer, hockey, and tennis options. This Amazon favorite has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
$25
MignonandMignon Long Distance Friendship Necklace

Personalize this necklace with two states to create a perfect gift for a long distance couple, friends, or relatives who live in different states.

$28
$24
PLACE4PRINT Embroidered Chef Apron with Custom Name

Pamper the chef in your family with a personalized apron. There are 6 apron colors to choose from and 10 thread colors. 

$33
$29
Generic Customizable There's No Place Like Grandma and Grandpa's House Doormat

Show your grandparents that their home is your favorite place to be with a doormat that you can personalize just for them.

$15
NakedWoodWorks Personalized Coasters

Give someone of ring-free countertops and coffee tables with an elegant coaster set that works for hot and cold beverages. These are made with durable, premium wood and you can personalize them with a special message, names, and dates. You can get a set of 4, 6, 8, 12, or 16.

$20
$13
Actually Curious Happy Hour Edition! Adult Icebreaker Conversation Card Game

It takes a while to get to enjoyable conversation at a work happy hour, you need this deck of cards on hand to get things started.

$25
$20
Peacoeye Spa Gift Basket

If you don't have the time to put together a spa gift basket, let Amazon do the work for you. This set personifies luxury with a rose scented candle, bath salts, bath bomb, handmade soap bar, sisal soap bag, body butter, massage oil, rose and raspberry hand cream, door hanging sign, and greeting card.

$30
$25
Last Christmas- The Naughty or Nice Holiday Party Game for the Whole Family

Spread Christmas cheer with this fun, easy-to-play card game that works well for both small and large groups.

$25
Youthforia BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil

Youthforia's BYO Blush reacts to your skin's unique chemistry and pH levels to deliver a flattering shade of blush that's customized for you. Say goodbye to the days of color-matching and watching a million videos trying to figure out what product shades may look good on your skin tone.

This is one of those products that just works for all of us. It's made from gentle ingredients with your skin's care in mind, including 20 plant-based extracts, which hydrate your skin, according to the brand. 

$36
The White Invite Personalized Tumbler With Lid and Straw

There are so many special, personalized items you can get from Amazon. These cute tumblers are great favors for your next event or you can just get one for yourself. 

$23
Masat Personalized Wallet

A personalized wallet is a great gift that anyone will get a lot of use out of. This style comes in brown and maroon.

$33
Gretaoto Personalized Docking Station

Stay organized with this personalized dock that has room for your phone, keys, glasses, wallet, and other daily essentials.

$25
$22
Modern Pink Paper Monogrammed Stationary Cards

Never underestimate the impact of a handwritten note. This stationary set can be personalized with your initials and favorite colors. It's one of those gifts you never knew you needed, but you'll end up using all the time.

$23
Woodland Personalized Wooden Name Puzzle for Kids

A personalized name puzzle is a fun gift for the kids this holiday season.

$13
Lyrically Correct 90's and 2000's Hip Hop and R & B Music Trivia Card Game

Challenge you friends to see who has the most knowledge of 90's and 2000's hip hop and r&b lyrics with this music trivia game.

$25
Fancy Sprinkles Edible Glitter

Everything is better with glitter, right? Use this edible glitter to garnish beverages, decorate desserts, and more. 

$15
Petite Boutique 16K Gold Your Name Bar Bracelet

A gold bar bracelet will always be in style. This one is available at a very affordable price point and it even comes with gift packaging.

$25
$22
How much is Amazon Prime?

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

How much is Amazon shipping?

Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.

How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?

Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial. 

Will Amazon gifts arrive by Christmas?

The shipping time depends on what you order and your destination. Thankfully, Prime Shipping is super-fast and there are a lot of items with same-day and next-day shipping.

