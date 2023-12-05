22 Unique Holiday Gifts You’d Be Surprised To Find on Amazon, Personalized Presents, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon always comes in clutch when you're shopping for Hanukkah and Christmas gifts. There are lots of great holiday discounts, many top-rated gifts, and there are lots of options you may be surprised to see on the site.
Yes, you can get personalized gifts from Amazon. Monogram a wallet, engrave a wooden charging station, monogram an AirPods case, or customize a tumbler cup. You can even get a wooden board full of delicious puff pastries. Who knew, right?
Those are just some of the unique presents from Amazon. This list of E! Shopping Editor-approved gifts proves that Amazon really does have something for everyone on your list.
Luna Magic Va-Va Pink Lash Primer for Mascara
No, this isn't a pink mascara. It's a lash primer that you apply before your favorite mascara. The pink color allows the black pigment from your mascara to stand out with more intensity than it would on its own.
A shopper reviewed, "Wow, it really does a great job of coating my sparse lashes. They looked fuller and longer. I am pleasantly surprised."
Empower Back and Neck Massager Tool
Soothe pain and tension with this massager. Its unique shape helps you get hard-to-reach places with zero effort.
An amazon shopper declared, "Best available In terms of price, quality and effectiveness."
Marblefy Custom Name AirPod Pro Case With Keychain and Running Strap
If everyone you hang with has AirPods, it can get confusing. Make yours stand out from the rest with a personalized case. There are 3 font colors to choose from.
Boarderie Baked Brie Charcuterie Board Accessory with Food
Yes, you can actually get a board with pastries from Amazon. Boarderie has the most delicious charcuterie and cheese boards. This one has delightful puff pastries.
Entrepreneurs Color Too Colored Pencils
This set of colored pencils is a thoughtful gift for the artist in your life with shades that represent a variety of skin tones.
MAX'IS Creations The Mug with a Hoop
Add some fun to your morning routine with one of these sports-themed mugs. Choose from basketball, golf, soccer, hockey, and tennis options. This Amazon favorite has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MignonandMignon Long Distance Friendship Necklace
Personalize this necklace with two states to create a perfect gift for a long distance couple, friends, or relatives who live in different states.
PLACE4PRINT Embroidered Chef Apron with Custom Name
Pamper the chef in your family with a personalized apron. There are 6 apron colors to choose from and 10 thread colors.
Generic Customizable There's No Place Like Grandma and Grandpa's House Doormat
Show your grandparents that their home is your favorite place to be with a doormat that you can personalize just for them.
NakedWoodWorks Personalized Coasters
Give someone of ring-free countertops and coffee tables with an elegant coaster set that works for hot and cold beverages. These are made with durable, premium wood and you can personalize them with a special message, names, and dates. You can get a set of 4, 6, 8, 12, or 16.
Actually Curious Happy Hour Edition! Adult Icebreaker Conversation Card Game
It takes a while to get to enjoyable conversation at a work happy hour, you need this deck of cards on hand to get things started.
Peacoeye Spa Gift Basket
If you don't have the time to put together a spa gift basket, let Amazon do the work for you. This set personifies luxury with a rose scented candle, bath salts, bath bomb, handmade soap bar, sisal soap bag, body butter, massage oil, rose and raspberry hand cream, door hanging sign, and greeting card.
Last Christmas- The Naughty or Nice Holiday Party Game for the Whole Family
Spread Christmas cheer with this fun, easy-to-play card game that works well for both small and large groups.
Youthforia BYO Blush Color Changing Blush Oil
Youthforia's BYO Blush reacts to your skin's unique chemistry and pH levels to deliver a flattering shade of blush that's customized for you. Say goodbye to the days of color-matching and watching a million videos trying to figure out what product shades may look good on your skin tone.
This is one of those products that just works for all of us. It's made from gentle ingredients with your skin's care in mind, including 20 plant-based extracts, which hydrate your skin, according to the brand.
The White Invite Personalized Tumbler With Lid and Straw
There are so many special, personalized items you can get from Amazon. These cute tumblers are great favors for your next event or you can just get one for yourself.
Masat Personalized Wallet
A personalized wallet is a great gift that anyone will get a lot of use out of. This style comes in brown and maroon.
Gretaoto Personalized Docking Station
Stay organized with this personalized dock that has room for your phone, keys, glasses, wallet, and other daily essentials.
Modern Pink Paper Monogrammed Stationary Cards
Never underestimate the impact of a handwritten note. This stationary set can be personalized with your initials and favorite colors. It's one of those gifts you never knew you needed, but you'll end up using all the time.
Woodland Personalized Wooden Name Puzzle for Kids
A personalized name puzzle is a fun gift for the kids this holiday season.
Lyrically Correct 90's and 2000's Hip Hop and R & B Music Trivia Card Game
Challenge you friends to see who has the most knowledge of 90's and 2000's hip hop and r&b lyrics with this music trivia game.
Fancy Sprinkles Edible Glitter
Everything is better with glitter, right? Use this edible glitter to garnish beverages, decorate desserts, and more.
Petite Boutique 16K Gold Your Name Bar Bracelet
A gold bar bracelet will always be in style. This one is available at a very affordable price point and it even comes with gift packaging.
