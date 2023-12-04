Vanessa Hudgens' Beach Day Is the Start of Something New With Husband Cole Tucker

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially in this together.

After tying the knot in front of family and friends at a romantic ceremony in Mexico, the newlyweds celebrated the start of something new with a beach day. On Dec. 3, the High School Musical alum and the baseball player had some fun in the sun with their weddings guests—including Sarah Hyland and her husband Wells Adams—at a local waterfront resort.

As the bride, Vanessa naturally wore white and soaked up the rays in an ivory swimsuit from Gooseberry Intimates. Meanwhile, her new husband enjoyed the sand and surf in green swim trucks and a white bucket hat.

During the sunny affair, the couple got their head in the game with a round of beach volleyball. As they bopped their way into a shady cabana during a break in the match, Vanessa, 34, and Cole, 27, shared a sweet kiss before grabbing some drinks.

And you can bet on it the outing was captured on camera. At one point in the day, the Sucker Punch star and her bridal party posed for an impromptu photo shoot by the water.